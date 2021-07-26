CynergisTek, Inc. Announces the Return of Mac McMillan as CEO and President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

“I want to thank Caleb Barlow for his leadership through a very difficult period during the pandemic and his efforts to support our diversification strategy with CynergisTek being the first organization to successfully pass the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Caleb has positioned us well for future growth,” said Robert McCashin, Chairman of the Board.

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced the re-appointment of the Company’s founder, Mac McMillan, to the positions of Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Mr. Barlow will stay on for the next 30 days to support the transition.

“We are excited and appreciative that Mac McMillan has agreed to come back to lead CynergisTek. Mac was never too far from the business in his role as a board member and his vision and thought leadership over the years were integral to the Company’s success, and a renewed focus to re-align our strategy and commitment to meeting double digit growth,” said Mr. McCashin.

“I am both humbled and honored to be back leading the CynergisTek team. CynergisTek has a tremendous pedigree and reputation in the industry, particularly with our customers and that is directly related to the professionalism, talent and commitment of our employees. I’m excited about our future and thrilled to lead this team to capture the tremendous opportunity in front of us. I intend to quickly engage our employees, customers and shareholders to communicate our plans with a single vision for how we are going to get there. We expect to start laying this out in more detail over the next couple of weeks and will have more information on our earnings call tentatively scheduled for August 12th,” said Mac McMillan.

In connection with his appointment, the Company and Mr. McMillan entered into an employment agreement. CynergisTek will provide additional information regarding Mr. McMillan’s appointment in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.