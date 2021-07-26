checkAd

NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 23:30  |  16   |   |   

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings press release post-market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by pre-registering here. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on August 10, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5592767.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

NGL Energy Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings press release post-market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21NGL Energy Partners LP Provides Update on Wastewater Recycling / Reuse Efforts in the Northern Delaware Basin
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21NGL Energy Partners LP Announces 2021 Open Season for Grand Mesa Pipeline Starting July 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten