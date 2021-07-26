checkAd

POSaBIT and springbig Announce Deep Point of Sale Loyalty Integration

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with springbig, a leading provider in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology. This deep, two-way integration provides a frictionless experience for dispensaries and their customers, offering a better loyalty ecosystem, enhanced marketing capabilities, and seamless functionality at the point of sale.

“We are beyond pleased to have forged a partnership with springbig, a company we greatly respect, to create a best-in-the-industry product for dispensaries across the country,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “Through this integration, our merchants will now have access to loyalty programs, marketing tools, and actionable data via springbig’s incredible platform.”

“springbig’s latest integration with POSaBIT reinforces our underlying mission to build deeper connections between consumers and retailers through our suite of loyalty and marketing solutions,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “POSaBIT has done a tremendous job of helping dispensaries grow in this competitive space, and we look forward to working with Ryan and his team to create a truly modern cannabis retail environment.”

The two-way integration between the POSaBIT point of sale and springbig offers integrated loyalty rewards that can be received and redeemed directly from the POS, additional options for adding loyalty members, and enhanced SMS/MMS marketing capabilities.

POSaBIT and springbig will host a free webinar to showcase their new integration on Wednesday, July 28 at 11am PST. You can register for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4016268851114/WN_aiexcGMiSge9 ...

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

About springbig

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.




