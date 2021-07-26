checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 23:55  |  21   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Class A common stock shareholders pursuant to the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

If you suffered a loss due to Coinbase Global, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Coinbase!
Long
Basispreis 202,72€
Hebel 9,46
Ask 3,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 249,88€
Hebel 9,38
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Made False and Misleading Statements in its Offering Materials Supporting its IPO

According to the complaint, Coinbase held its IPO on April 14, 2021, registering for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock by registered shareholders. The Registration Statement touted the Company's "robust backend technology system" and emphasized its liquidity and capital resources, noting, "We believe our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs for at least the next 12 months." However, the Offering Materials were false and misleading and failed to state that, at the time of the IPO, the Company required a sizable cash injection and the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced plans to raise approximately $1.25 billion via a convertible bond sale, undermining its assurances in the Offering Materials that the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents were sufficient. On this news, the Company's stock declined more than 3.7%, to close at $239.00 per share on May 18, 2021. Then, on May 19, 2021, as the value of cryptocurrencies radically plummeted, Coinbase revealed technical problems experienced by users, including "delays… due to network congestion" effecting "those who want to get their money out." On this news, Coinbase's stock declined nearly 6%, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) pursuant to the Company's IPO, you have until September 20, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. Contact us today to discuss your legal options. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Coinbase Global, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Coinbase Global Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Coinbase Inc - Die größte US-Handelsplattform für Kryptowährungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Class A common stock shareholders pursuant to the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Coinbase …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – COIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Tal, Alibaba, Tencent Music, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Amazon, FB, Snap, Twitter, Visa und Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
24.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global Inc. - COIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21COIN ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Coinbase Global, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Netflix, Roku, Seagate, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile US, BioNTech & Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte