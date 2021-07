VIQ Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Law In Order to Drive Asia Pacific Growth

As technology plays an increasing role in the transformation of court workflow, court users recognize the need for innovative solutions to keep pace with the vast amount of courtroom evidence. The Law In Order - VIQ Solutions partnership brings together significant industry knowledge, technological artificial intelligence advancement, and a professional client service organization supporting successful client transformation.

VIQ Solutions Inc . (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced its partnership with Law In Order, a leading provider of end-to-end document and digital solutions to improve accessibility of information without compromising security or quality.

“Global partnerships are integral to our go forward strategy,” said Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions. “We are pleased to partner with Law In Order to create the next generation of transformative solutions that drive efficiencies and enhance accessibility to information.”

The partnership includes VIQ Solutions professional recording and transcription services coupled with Law In Order’s eHearing and eArbitration services. The combined solution delivers evidence indexing, presentation and collaboration tools as well as immediate access to a live transcript feed for review within the courtroom or remote locations.

“One of our key objectives is to provide meaningful change when designing solutions for clients to advance the legal profession globally. Our new partnership with VIQ ushers in an exciting new era in legal technology innovation enhancing the rule of law and improving access to justice while also making a lawyer’s life easier and more productive,” said Elizabeth Miller, Global Head of eHearing Services, Law In Order.

“I look forward to expanding our existing relationship with Law In Order to deliver digital innovation supporting the judicial process,” said Matthew Fowler, VIQ Managing Director Asia-Pacific (APAC). “By combining our highly accurate, real-time transcription services with Law In Order’s dynamic remote court document collaboration solutions we create a truly digitalized, streamlined and effective solution for our court and legal clients.”