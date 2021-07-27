REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) (“REE” or “the Company”), a leader in e-mobility, today announced that the Company’s management team will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00am EST to celebrate its recently completed public listing.

(Photo: Business Wire)

REE, an automotive technology company that is building the electric vehicle platform of the future, began trading on Nasdaq Friday, July 23 and announced that it will open its U.S. headquarters and first U.S. Integration Center in Austin, Texas.

“We are thrilled for our team to celebrate our public listing and recent momentum with the Nasdaq team," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE. "Our becoming a public company marks a major milestone for REE and we look forward to capitalizing on the tremendous opportunities ahead of us. We believe that our disruptive REEcorner technology and fully-flat and modular EV platforms will be the cornerstone for the growing EV market space. Our most recent plans to open Texas headquarters and Integration Center will position us closer to our partners as we continue to grow and bring our REEcorner technology to market."

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO, will be available for interviews at Nasdaq to discuss the company's disruptive technology, horizontal manufacturing approach, and established partnerships with global industry leaders such as Magna International, Hino Motors (a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation), American Axle, EAVX, a newly formed business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) and Navya.

The market opening ceremony will occur on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 4pm IDT (Tel-Aviv) / 2pm GMT+1 (London), and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9724158

About REE

REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.