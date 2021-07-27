checkAd

BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 00:54  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce a private placement of secured convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”), in the aggregate principal amount of up to $3,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Unless earlier repaid or converted in common shares, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be due and payable on the date which is 36 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”). The Notes shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, prepaid on the date of the Note, on the 13th month and 25th month from issuance (the “Interest Payment”). The Interest Payment shall be paid by the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a price per common share equal to the 10-day volume weighted average price.

Investors shall have the option to convert all or any portion of the unpaid principal amount of the Notes, into common shares of the Company (each a “Conversion Share” and, collectively, the “Conversion Shares”). The principal amount and any unpaid interest on each Note shall be convertible into Conversion Shares, at the option of the holder of each Note, at a conversion price of $0.05 per Conversion Share, from and after the closing date and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on the last business day immediately prior to the Maturity Date. On the Maturity Date, for each Note, any unconverted portion of the principal amount, and all unpaid interest on, such Note shall be repaid to the holder of such Note.

All or any portion of the unpaid principal amount of the Notes, may at the Company’s option, be prepaid in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, without premium or penalty, prior to the Maturity Date.

The proceeds from the Notes will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued in connection with the Notes are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period. Finder’s fees may be paid to qualified parties in connection with the Private Placement.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board