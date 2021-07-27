BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

Unless earlier repaid or converted in common shares, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be due and payable on the date which is 36 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”). The Notes shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, prepaid on the date of the Note, on the 13 th month and 25 th month from issuance (the “Interest Payment”). The Interest Payment shall be paid by the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a price per common share equal to the 10-day volume weighted average price.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, ( CSE: CRFT ) (“ CRFT ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce a private placement of secured convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”), in the aggregate principal amount of up to $3,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Investors shall have the option to convert all or any portion of the unpaid principal amount of the Notes, into common shares of the Company (each a “Conversion Share” and, collectively, the “Conversion Shares”). The principal amount and any unpaid interest on each Note shall be convertible into Conversion Shares, at the option of the holder of each Note, at a conversion price of $0.05 per Conversion Share, from and after the closing date and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on the last business day immediately prior to the Maturity Date. On the Maturity Date, for each Note, any unconverted portion of the principal amount, and all unpaid interest on, such Note shall be repaid to the holder of such Note.

All or any portion of the unpaid principal amount of the Notes, may at the Company’s option, be prepaid in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, without premium or penalty, prior to the Maturity Date.

The proceeds from the Notes will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued in connection with the Notes are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period. Finder’s fees may be paid to qualified parties in connection with the Private Placement.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include: