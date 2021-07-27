checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure has Clear Path to Acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Tender Deadline of 5pm (Mountain Time) on August 6th

  • On July 26th the Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) Board of Directors announced that the alternative transaction with Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) has been terminated after receiving Brookfield Infrastructure’s enhanced Offer
  • Brookfield Infrastructure’s Offer is now the sole option available for IPL shareholders after the company’s comprehensive 4-month strategic review
  • Brookfield Infrastructure’s enhanced Offer represents a 51% premium to IPL’s unaffected share price1 and has received all key regulatory and financing approvals with the ability to close within 3 business days of the Offer expiry (subject to the modified statutory minimum condition)
  • Shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (a “BIPC Share”), subject to proration
  • Take Action – Tender to Brookfield Infrastructure’s Offer prior to the August 6, 2021, deadline
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) reiterates its offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL) as outlined in the Fourth Notice of Variation and Change dated July 19, 2021 (the "Offer").

Termination of the Alternative Transaction

On July 26, 2021, IPL announced the termination of its proposed transaction with Pembina. We believe IPL’s Board of Directors made the right decision in withdrawing its support for a combination that was not in the best interest of IPL shareholders. This decision further affirms the merits of our Offer, which provides superior value, flexibility and certainty. Moreover, the announcement follows the clear endorsement by two prominent, independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., who based on their own impartial and objective analysis recommended against the Pembina transaction.

