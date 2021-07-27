Five Star Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), the holding company for Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $10.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.67 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.93 for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.05 for the second quarter of 2020.

During the quarter, the Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”). As such, results presented for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 have been calculated using a 3.5% S Corporation tax rate, while results presented for the three months ended June 30, 2021 have been calculated using a weighted average tax rate of 20.77% as noted in the section titled “Provision for Income Taxes” herein. Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included the following:

Loan and deposit growth as of June 30, 2021, as compared to March 31, 2021, were as follows:



As of (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans $ 1,466,866 $ 1,363,678 $ 103,188 7.57 % PPP loans 120,936 182,876 (61,940 ) (33.87 )% PPP deferred fees 3,534 4,761 (1,227 ) (25.77 )% Noninterest-bearing deposits 829,036 798,825 30,211 3.78 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,237,249 1,184,285 52,964 4.47 %

As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total loans, total assets, and total deposits of $1.6 billion, $2.3 billion, and $2.1 billion, respectively, as compared to $1.5 billion, $2.0 billion, and $1.8 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company did not record a provision for loan losses, as compared to a provision of $0.2 million recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $1.6 million recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans to period end loans of 0.03% remained stable as compared to December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest margin was 3.48% as compared to 3.83% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.42% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net income, when applying a 29.56% C Corporation tax rate, would have been $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company paid, a cash dividend of $0.80 per share, and paid an aggregate distribution of $27.0 million for the accumulated adjustments account payout as a result of the Company’s conversion to a C Corporation, during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.75% and the return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 24.25%.

The Company completed its IPO, and issued 6,054,750 shares of common stock, no par value, inclusive of the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 789,750 shares. The securities were sold at a price to the public of $20.00 per share and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on May 5, 2021. On May 7, 2021, the closing date of the IPO, the Company received total net proceeds of $109.1 million.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded $0.7 million in expenses incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the IPO and $0.8 million in stock compensation expense for non-recurring stock grants related to the IPO to certain members of the Company’s Board of Directors.



President and Chief Executive Officer James Beckwith commented, “We completed an initial public offering on May 7, 2021, to build upon the success of our organic growth strategy. As we expand our industry verticals to meet customer demand, we continue to benefit from growth in loans and deposits. Our organic growth strategy, which included the effort of becoming a public company and the addition of new staff as we pursue opportunities in the markets we serve, are expected to benefit the Company and its shareholders, and we expect those benefits to continue as we grow.”

Summary Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s ROAA was 1.75% and the ROAE was 24.25%. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s ROAA was 2.17% and the ROAE was 36.92%. The declines in ROAA and ROAE are a result of (i) lower net income due to the higher effective tax rate used in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and (ii) increases in our asset base and average equity balances during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income $ 18,296 $ 18,048 $ 248 1.37 % Provision for loan losses — 200 (200 ) (100.00 )% Non-interest income 1,846 1,616 230 14.23 % Non-interest expense 9,580 8,804 776 8.81 % Net income 9,828 10,278 (450 ) (4.38 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.93 $ (0.26 ) (27.96 )% Diluted 0.67 0.93 (0.27 ) (29.03 )% Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.75 % 2.05 % ROAE 24.25 % 32.08 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.83 % Cost of deposits 0.20 % 0.24 %





For the three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 $ Change % Change Selected operating data: Net interest income $ 18,296 $ 15,583 $ 2,713 17.41 % Provision for loan losses — 1,550 (1,550 ) (100.00 )% Non-interest income 1,846 2,474 (628 ) (25.38 )% Non-interest expense 9,580 6,016 3,564 59.24 % Net income 9,828 10,123 (295 ) (2.91 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 1.05 $ (0.38 ) (36.19 )% Diluted 0.67 1.05 (0.39 ) (37.14 )% Performance and other financial ratios: ROAA 1.75 % 2.17 % ROAE 24.25 % 36.92 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.42 % Cost of deposits 0.20 % 0.62 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $2.3 billion, an increase of $374.1 million from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $246.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, an $82.3 million increase in loans, net of allowance for loan losses, and a $43.6 million increase in total investments. The increase of $246.1 million in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of net income recognized of $20.1 million, an increase in deposits of $282.3 million, and proceeds of $109.1 million from the issuance of 6,054,750 shares of common stock in our IPO. These increases were partially offset by purchases of securities of $69.1 million, loan originations, net of repayments, of $82.3 million, and cash distributions of $46.8 million during the period. Of the $82.3 million increase in loans between December 31, 2020 and June 31, 2021, $102.5 million related to PPP loan originations and $300.9 million related to non-PPP loan originations, partially offset by $137.6 million in PPP loan forgiveness and $183.5 million in non-PPP loan payoffs and paydowns.

Total liabilities were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $289.6 million from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to growth in deposits of $282.3 million, largely due to increases in money market deposits of $128.3 million and increases of non-interest-bearing deposits of $131.5 million.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $84.5 million, from $133.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $218.3 million at June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of net income recognized during the period of $20.1 million and common stock recorded of $111.2 million from the issuance of 6,054,750 shares of common stock in our IPO, partially offset by $46.8 million in cash distributions paid during the period.

Balance Sheet Change Ending balances As of (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Selected financial condition data: Total assets $ 2,327,867 $ 1,953,765 $ 374,102 19.15 % Cash and cash equivalents 536,604 290,493 246,111 84.72 % Total loans, net 1,563,309 1,480,970 82,339 5.56 % Total investments 166,547 122,928 43,619 35.48 % Total liabilities 2,109,553 1,819,990 289,563 15.91 % Total deposits 2,066,285 1,784,001 282,284 15.82 % Subordinated notes, net 28,353 28,320 33 0.12 % Total shareholders' equity 218,314 133,775 84,539 63.19 %

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 19,308 $ 19,190 $ 118 0.61 % Interest expense 1,012 1,142 (130 ) (11.38 )% Net interest income 18,296 18,048 248 1.37 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.83 %





For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 19,308 $ 18,285 $ 1,023 5.59 % Interest expense 1,012 2,702 (1,690 ) (62.55 )% Net interest income 18,296 15,583 2,713 17.41 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.42 %

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Margin on Earning Assets (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks $ 378,000 $ 125 0.13 % $ 263,120 $ 104 0.16 % $ 294,687 $ 371 0.51 % Investment securities 149,814 557 1.49 % 121,862 473 1.57 % 75,256 392 2.09 % Loans 1,578,438 18,626 4.73 % 1,526,120 18,613 4.95 % 1,461,437 17,522 4.82 % Total interest-earning assets 2,106,252 19,308 3.68 % 1,911,112 19,190 4.07 % 1,831,380 18,285 4.02 % Other assets, net 140,757 125,981 43,854 Total assets $ 2,247,009 $ 2,037,093 $ 1,875,234 Liability and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 150,852 $ 37 0.10 % $ 154,678 $ 38 0.10 % $ 144,339 $ 103 0.29 % Savings accounts 75,424 19 0.10 % 60,885 16 0.10 % 34,738 24 0.28 % Money market accounts 949,448 475 0.20 % 867,374 581 0.27 % 850,548 1,665 0.79 % Time accounts including CDARS 36,773 37 0.40 % 46,171 64 0.56 % 144,604 467 1.30 % Borrowings and other obligations — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated debenture 28,339 444 6.27 % 28,326 443 6.36 % 28,275 443 6.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,240,836 1,012 0.33 % 1,157,434 1,142 0.40 % 1,202,504 2,702 0.90 % Demand accounts 827,992 745,605 562,932 Interest payable and other liabilities 15,621 5,418 (484 ) Shareholders' equity 162,560 128,636 110,282 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,247,009 $ 2,037,093 $ 1,875,234 Net interest spread 3.35 % 3.67 % 3.11 % Net interest income/margin $ 18,296 3.48 % $ 18,048 3.83 % $ 15,583 3.42 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.37%, to $18.3 million compared to $18.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, net interest margin declined 35 basis points to 3.48% during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.83% during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decline in net interest margin was due primarily to a decline in yield on interest earning assets, which was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 39 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, decreased 11 basis points from 4.87% during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 4.76% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below. The decline in interest expense is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 7 basis points as of June 30, 2021 to 0.33% from 0.40% at March 31, 2021, as a direct result of the declining interest rate environment.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 17.41%, to $18.3 million compared to $15.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.48% during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.42% during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in interest earning assets, which increased from an average balance of $1.9 billion as for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to an average balance of $2.1 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, decreased 43 basis points from 5.19% during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 4.76% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below. The decline in interest expense is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 57 basis points as of June 30, 2021 to 0.33% from 0.90% at June 30, 2020, as a direct result of the declining interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP

In March 2020, the SBA PPP was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company was able to provide PPP loans to small business customers. As of June 30, 2021, there were 416 PPP loans outstanding totaling $120.9 million, which included 393 loans totaling $102.5 million funded during the first six months of 2021 under the second round of the PPP stimulus plan. Approximately 211 of these PPP loans, or 50.72% of total PPP loans as of June 30, 2021, totaling $13.3 million were less than or equal to $0.2 million and had access to streamlined forgiveness processing. As of June 30, 2021, 1,028 PPP loan forgiveness applications had been submitted to the SBA and forgiveness payments had been received on 1,012 of these PPP loans, totaling $232.9 million in principal and interest. We expect full forgiveness of the first round of PPP loans to be completed in the near future.

COVID-19 Deferments

Following the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), the “Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (Revised)” was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19. The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team continues to be focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to mitigate where possible the risk of potential losses. The Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments. As of June 30, 2021, eight borrowing relationships with ten loans totaling $12.9 million were on COVID-19 deferment. All loans that ended COVID-19 deferments in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 returned to their contractual payment structures prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with no risk rating downgrades to classified nor any troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”), and we anticipate that the remaining loans on COVID-19 deferment will return to their pre-COVID-19 contractual payment status after their COVID-19 deferments end.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $22.2 million and ratio of nonperforming loans to period end loans of 0.03% remained unchanged. At June 30, 2021, ten loans totaling $12.9 million, or 0.81% of the loan portfolio, were in a COVID-19 deferment period and three loans totaling $4.5 million had been in a COVID-19 deferment in the first quarter of 2021 but were not in such deferment as of June 30, 2021. Loans designated as watch and substandard decreased slightly to $57.8 million at June 30, 2021 from $60.1 million at December 31, 2020, which did not have an impact to the reserve overall. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020. A summary of the allowance for loan losses by loan class is as follows:

Allowance for Loan Losses June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Collectively evaluated for impairment Real Estate: Commercial $ 10,108 45.63 % $ 9,358 42.17 % Commercial land and development 75 0.34 % 77 0.35 % Commercial construction 491 2.22 % 821 3.70 % Residential construction 46 0.21 % 87 0.39 % Residential 188 0.85 % 220 0.99 % Farmland 594 2.68 % 615 2.77 % Commercial: Secured 9,194 41.50 % 9,476 42.71 % Unsecured 209 0.94 % 179 0.81 % Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — 0.00 % — 0.00 % Consumer and other 484 2.18 % 632 2.85 % Unallocated 764 3.45 % 724 3.26 % 22,153 100.00 % 22,189 100.0 % Individually evaluated for impairment — 0.00 % — 0.00 % Total allowance for loan losses $ 22,153 100.00 % $ 22,189 100.00 %

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.39% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.47% at December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA-guaranteed PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.51% and 1.63% at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Income For the three months ended $ % (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Change Change Service charges on deposit accounts $ 106 $ 90 $ 16 17.78 % Gain on sale of securities 92 182 (90 ) (49.45 )% Gain on sale of loans 1,091 931 160 17.19 % Loan-related fees 211 122 89 72.95 % Dividends on FHLB stock 92 78 14 17.95 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 60 52 8 15.38 % Other Income 194 161 33 20.50 % Total non-interest income $ 1,846 $ 1,616 $ 230 14.23 %

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.2 million or 14.23% to $1.8 million compared to $1.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Gain on sale of loans increased $0.2 million, or 17.19%, during the quarter, totaling $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was due primarily to: (i) an increase in the aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed loans sold during the quarter; and (ii) an increase in the weighted average premium received. The aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed portions sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.1 million compared to $10.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The weighted average premium received was 9.82% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 7.91% during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Loan-related expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.1 million, or 72.95%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is primarily related to an increase in swap referral fees during the quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decline in gain on sale of securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $0.1 million, or 49.45%, when comparing to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decline related to a lower volume of securities sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Income For the three months ended $ % (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Change Service charges on deposit accounts $ 106 $ 76 $ 30 39.47 % Gain on sale of securities 92 434 (342 ) (78.80 )% Gain on sale of loans 1,091 802 289 36.03 % Loan-related fees 211 947 (736 ) (77.72 )% Dividends on FHLB stock 92 64 28 43.75 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 60 58 2 3.45 % Other Income 194 93 101 108.60 % Total non-interest income $ 1,846 $ 2,474 $ (628 ) (25.38 )%

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $0.6 million, or 25.38%, to $1.8 million compared to $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Loan-related expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 77.72%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, which is primarily related to a decrease in swap referral fees. Gain on sale of securities declined during the three months ended June 30, 2021 by $0.3 million, or 78.80%, to $0.1 million compared to $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, approximately $4.7 million of municipal securities were sold for a net gain of $0.1 million, compared to approximately $10 million of corporate bonds which were sold for a net gain of $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. These declines were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $0.3 million, or 36.03%, totaling $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed portions sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.1 million compared to $16.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The weighted average premium received was 9.82% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 5.37% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Other income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.1 million, or 108.60%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, which is primarily due to an increase in credit card related income.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Expense For the three months ended $ % (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Change Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,939 $ 4,697 $ 242 5.15 % Occupancy and equipment 441 451 (10 ) (2.22 )% Data processing and software 598 629 (31 ) (4.93 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 150 280 (130 ) (46.43 )% Professional services 1,311 1,532 (221 ) (14.43 )% Advertising and promotional 265 170 95 55.88 % Loan-related expenses 218 229 (11 ) (4.80 )% Other operating expenses 1,658 816 842 103.19 % Total non-interest expense $ 9,580 $ 8,804 $ 776 8.81 %

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.8 million, or 8.81%, to $9.6 million as compared to $8.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a $0.2 million, or 5.15%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.8 million, or 103.19%, increase in other operating expenses, partially offset by decreases of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, or 46.63% and 14.43%, in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance and professional services, respectively. The $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to restricted stock compensation expense recognized for employee grants of $0.1 million. The remainder of the change in salaries and employee benefits is related to an increase in full-time equivalent employees and increased commissions related to our loan and deposit growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Other operating expenses, which are comprised of travel, insurance, postage and supplies, director fees, other employee expenses, armored car expenses, courier services, and other miscellaneous administrative expenses, increased by $0.8 million, primarily due to stock compensation expense recognized for director grants of $0.8 million. Professional services expenses decreased by $0.2 million quarter-over-quarter to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to a decline in audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred compared to the first quarter to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the Company’s IPO in May 2021 which was expensed as incurred in prior quarters. FDIC insurance expense decreased by $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily as a result of an improved leverage ratio. Other expenditures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 resulted in less significant quarter-over-quarter variances with a net increase totaling $0.1 million.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Expense For the three months ended $ % (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,939 $ 3,029 $ 1,910 63.06 % Occupancy and equipment 441 412 29 7.04 % Data processing and software 598 452 146 32.30 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 150 342 (192 ) (56.14 )% Professional services 1,311 368 943 256.25 % Advertising and promotional 265 247 18 7.29 % Loan-related expenses 218 194 24 12.37 % Other operating expenses 1,658 972 686 70.58 % Total non-interest expense $ 9,580 $ 6,016 $ 3,564 59.24 %

Non-interest expense increased by $3.6 million, or 59.24%, to $9.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of a $1.9 million, or 63.06%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million, or 32.30%, increase in data processing and software, a $0.9 million, or 256.25%, increase in professional services, and a $0.7 million, or 70.58%, increase in other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million, or 56.14%, decrease in FDIC insurance. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.9 million to $4.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily related to an increase of full-time equivalent employees from 124 as of June 30, 2020 to 156 as of June 30, 2021, a 25.81% increase, increased commissions related to our loan and deposit growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020, and restricted stock compensation expense recognized for employee grants of $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Professional services expenses increased by $0.9 million period-over-period to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to increased audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the IPO during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which did not occur during the same quarter of the prior year. Data processing and software expenses increased by $0.1 million period-over-period to $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; (iii) increased costs related to improved collateral tracking, electronic statements, and mobile payment solutions; and (iv) increased number of licenses for new users on our loan origination and documentation system. Other operating expenses, as defined above, increased by $0.7 million, primarily as a result of stock compensation expense recognized for director grants of $0.8 million. FDIC insurance expense decreased by $0.2 million period-over-period to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily a result of an improved leverage ratio. Other expenditures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 resulted in less significant period-over-period variances, with a net decrease totaling $0.1 million.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation as of May 5, 2021, in connection with the Company’s IPO and became a C Corporation. Prior to that date, as an S Corporation, the Company had no U.S. federal income tax expense. The provision recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was calculated using an effective tax rate of 20.77%, representing the weighted average rate between the S Corporation tax rate of 3.50% and the C Corporation tax rate of 29.56% based on the number of days as each type of corporation during 2021. As such, a $2.4 million adjustment to increase tax expense for the S Corporation period was required. Refer to the section entitled “Pro Forma C Corporation Income Tax Expense” below for a discussion on what the Company’s income tax expense and net income would have been had the Company been taxed as a C Corporation for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

In conjunction with the termination of the Subchapter S corporation status as of May 5, 2021, the C Corporation deferred tax assets and liabilities were estimated for future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of the Company’s existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. The deferred tax assets and liabilities were measured using tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of the change in tax rates resulting from becoming a C Corporation was recognized as a net deferred tax asset of $5.4 million and a reduction to the provision for income taxes of $4.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.3 million, or 92.15%, to $0.7 million as compared to $0.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase is due to the increase of the effective tax rate used from 3.50% to 20.77%, as previously noted above, and was partially offset by the $4.6 million reduction to the provision for income taxes for the adjustment of the net deferred tax assets due to the termination of the Company’s S Corporation status.

Provision for income taxes increased by $0.3 million, or 99.46%, to $0.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase is due to the increase of the effective tax rate used from 3.50% to 20.77%, as previously noted above, and was partially offset by the $4.6 million reduction to the provision for income taxes for the adjustment of the net deferred tax assets due to the termination of the Company’s S Corporation status.

Pro Forma C Corporation Income Tax Expense

Because of the Company’s status as a Subchapter S Corporation, no U.S. federal income tax expense was recorded for a portion of the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended March 31, 2021, and the three months ended June 30, 2020. Had the Company been taxed as a C Corporation and paid U.S. federal income tax for such periods, the combined statutory income tax rate would have been 29.56% in each period. These pro forma statutory rates reflect a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21.0% and a California income tax rate of 8.56%, after adjustment for the federal tax benefit, on corporate taxable income. Had the Company been subject to U.S. federal income tax for each of these periods, on a statutory income tax rate pro forma basis, the provision for combined federal and state income tax would have been $3.1 million, $3.2 million and $3.1 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. As a result of the foregoing factors, the Company’s pro forma net income (after U.S. federal and California state income tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 would have been $7.4 million, $7.5 million, and $7.4 million, respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a webcast on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET), to discuss its second quarter results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

For the three months ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 19,308 $ 19,190 $ 18,285 Interest expense 1,012 1,142 2,702 Net interest income 18,296 18,048 15,583 Provision for loan losses — 200 1,550 Net interest income after provision 18,296 17,848 14,033 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 106 90 76 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 92 182 434 Gain on sale of loans 1,091 931 802 Loan-related fees 211 122 947 Dividends on FHLB stock 92 78 64 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 60 52 58 Other Income 194 161 93 Total non-interest income 1,846 1,616 2,474 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,939 4,697 3,029 Occupancy and equipment 441 451 412 Data processing and software 598 629 452 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 150 280 342 Professional services 1,311 1,532 368 Advertising and promotional 265 170 247 Loan-related expenses 218 229 194 Other operating expenses 1,658 816 972 Total non-interest expense 9,580 8,804 6,016 Total income before taxes 10,562 10,660 10,491 Provision for income taxes 734 382 368 Net income $ 9,828 $ 10,278 $ 10,123 Share Data Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.93 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.93 $ 1.05 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 14,650,208 10,998,041 9,671,455 Weighted average diluted common shares 14,667,804 11,004,337 9,683,023 Credit Quality Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans 5139.91 % 4341.52 % 4712.11 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % COVID-19 deferments to period end loans 0.81 % 1.11 % 5.02 % Selected Financial Ratios ROAA 1.75 % 2.05 % 2.17 % ROAE 24.25 % 32.08 % 36.92 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.83 % 3.42 % Loan to deposit 76.84 % 77.99 % 77.69 %





(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Data Cash and due from financial institutions $ 165,927 $ 44,720 $ 46,028 Interest-bearing deposits 370,677 389,872 244,465 Time deposits in banks 19,451 25,696 23,705 Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value 160,074 127,251 114,949 Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,473 6,486 7,979 Loans held for sale 2,340 3,060 4,820 Loans, gross 1,585,462 1,543,493 1,503,159 Allowance for loan losses (22,153 ) (22,271 ) (22,189 ) Loans, net 1,563,309 1,521,222 1,480,970 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,723 6,232 6,232 Premises and equipment, net 1,649 1,645 1,663 Bank owned life insurance 11,074 8,714 8,662 Interest receivable and other assets 20,170 15,839 14,292 Total assets $ 2,327,867 $ 2,150,737 $ 1,953,765 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 829,036 $ 798,825 $ 695,687 Interest-bearing 1,237,249 1,184,285 1,088,314 Total deposits 2,066,285 1,983,110 1,784,001 Subordinated notes, net 28,353 28,336 28,320 Interest payable and other liabilities 14,915 7,914 7,669 Total liabilities 2,109,553 2,019,360 1,819,990 Common stock 218,026 110,144 110,082 Retained earnings — 21,623 22,348 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 288 (390 ) 1,345 Total shareholders’ equity $ 218,314 $ 131,377 $ 133,775 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans $ 1,578,438 $ 1,526,130 $ 1,530,227 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,106,252 $ 1,911,112 $ 1,866,372 Average total assets $ 2,247,009 $ 2,037,093 $ 1,983,049 Average deposits $ 2,040,489 $ 1,874,713 $ 1,818,360 Average borrowings and subordinated debt $ 28,339 $ 28,326 $ 28,311 Average total equity $ 162,560 $ 128,673 $ 129,762 Capital Ratio Data Equity to total assets 9.38 % 6.11 % 6.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.38 % 6.11 % 6.85 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.41 % 12.09 % 12.18 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.39 % 8.89 % 8.98 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.39 % 8.89 % 8.98 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.59 % 6.37 % 6.58 %

(1) See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table for reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.





Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tangible common equity to tangible assets Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 218,314 $ 131,377 $ 133,775 Tangible assets (denominator) 2,327,867 2,150,737 1,953,765 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.38 % 6.11 % 6.85 %





(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans Interest income on loans, excluding PPP loans $ 16,855 $ 16,213 $ 16,210 Annualized interest income on loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator) 67,605 65,753 65,196 Average total loans, excluding PPP loans (denominator) 1,419,870 1,349,746 1,255,041 Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans 4.76 % 4.87 % 5.19 %





(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans Allowance for loan losses $ 22,153 $ 22,189 Total loans 1,587,802 1,507,979 Less: SBA-guaranteed PPP loans 120,936 147,965 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans 1.51 % 1.63 %





