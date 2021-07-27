checkAd

DEADLINE Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit – QFIN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 02:05  |   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) have until September 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit. The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit charges 360 DigiTech and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit is captioned Balderas v. 360 DigiTech, Inc., No. 21-cv-06013, was commenced on July 13, 2021 in the Southern District of New York, and is assigned to Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 13, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) 360 DigiTech had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People’s Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, 360 DigiTech’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media to the effect that 360 DigiTech’s core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies’ apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices. On this news, 360 DigiTech’s stock price fell more than 21%, damaging investors.

Then, on July 9, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of its 360 IOU app from the Android app store and quoted a 360 DigiTech spokesperson, who disclosed that 360 DigiTech had “submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process.”

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased 360 DigiTech securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

360 DigiTech (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit – QFIN Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) have until September 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:50 UhrROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – QFIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21QFIN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21QFIN ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 13, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten