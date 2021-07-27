checkAd

Mirum Pharmaceuticals and GC Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Maralixibat for Rare Liver Diseases in South Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 02:00  |  112   |   |   

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) and GC Pharma (KRX:006280) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement, pursuant to which GC Pharma has agreed to develop and commercialize maralixibat in South Korea. Maralixibat is an investigational, orally administered medication being evaluated in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia (BA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005832/en/

Maralixibat targets the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) ultimately resulting in lower levels of bile acids systemically. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a New Drug Application (NDA) for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS under priority review. The European Medicines Agency is reviewing maralixibat for the treatment of PFIC2. Mirum has commenced a global Phase 2b maralixibat study (EMBARK) for the treatment of BA.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, GC Pharma has obtained the exclusive right to develop and commercialize maralixibat within South Korea for ALGS, PFIC, and BA. In exchange, Mirum is entitled to receive an upfront payment of $5.0 million as well payments for the achievement of future regulatory and commercial milestones, with tiered double-digit royalties based on product net sales in the region.

“GC Pharma shares a vision for creating and delivering transformative treatments,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “We are excited about GC Pharma’s proven track record commercializing treatments for rare diseases and the potential to pursue an expedited approval pathway for maralixibat for Alagille syndrome in South Korea.”

"This collaboration is another significant milestone in delivering our vision for rare disorders,” said EC Huh, Ph.D., president of GC Pharma. “We look forward to leveraging our capabilities to explore the development and commercialization of maralixibat."

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirum Pharmaceuticals and GC Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Maralixibat for Rare Liver Diseases in South Korea Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) and GC Pharma (KRX:006280) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement, pursuant to which GC Pharma has agreed to develop and commercialize maralixibat in South Korea. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
MEDALLIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Medallia, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten