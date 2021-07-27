checkAd

Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled’s BLESSWELL Shows Strong Promise in the CBD Wellness Sector Within First Months of Debut

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 02:00  |  35   |   |   

Partnering with famed Hollywood brand Von Dutch to host a star-studded Summer Fridays Kickoff experience

Cave Creek, AZ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In May of 2021, Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), the leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, and legendary music artist DJ Khaled, officially joined forces to launch BLESSWELL. The clean and natural CBD-infused men’s grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. 

Taking place in early June, BLESSWELL partnered with iconic fashion brand, Von Dutch, to host a Summer Fridays Kickoff event in Hollywood, CA. Celebrities, influencers, and media such as Terrence J., Sarunas J. Jackson, Rolling Stone, and Hypebeast attended the exclusive summer soiree. Guests enjoyed a walk-through of the men’s grooming collection and were treated to shaves & fades with BLESSWELL products, courtesy of L.A.’s A-List Celebrity Barber, JC ThaBarber.

Adding to their impressive accolades to date, the BLESSWELL product line received coverage in top-tier business and lifestyle publications including Forbes, Oprah Daily, Yahoo. From inception, the brand has received significant media exposure, totaling over 1.2 billion media impressions.

The BLESSWELL line is available for purchase exclusively at BLESSWELL.co. For more information, visit BLESSWELL.co.

About Endexx Corporation 

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Media Contacts: 

BLESSWELL

Jessica Meisels 

Email: jmeisels@impact-brokers.com

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis 

Email: endexx@endexx.com

Telephone: 480-595-6900

SOURCE Endexx Corporation

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled’s BLESSWELL Shows Strong Promise in the CBD Wellness Sector Within First Months of Debut Partnering with famed Hollywood brand Von Dutch to host a star-studded Summer Fridays Kickoff experience Cave Creek, AZ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - In May of 2021, Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), the leading producer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board