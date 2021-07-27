First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We continued to be very pleased with the fundamentals of our organization, which continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. The core banking segment continues to experience strong earnings, loan and deposit growth; resiliency of asset quality; and stability of the net interest margin. The SBA lending segment also continues to experience strong earnings, robust origination volume and resiliency of asset quality. The mortgage banking segment experienced unfavorable market conditions during the quarter, which resulted in decreased volumes, margin compression and adverse market value adjustments. However, we’re optimistic regarding the continued opportunity in mortgage banking and invested in high-caliber management during the quarter in preparation for continued growth and profitability. I have confidence in the each of the Company’s business lines to continue thriving and thus delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $6.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Loan Information

The table below summarizes payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements that were in effect at July 20, 2021.

Number of Loans Outstanding Principal Balance (Dollars in thousands) Residential real estate 2 $ 127 Commercial real estate 2 8,609 Commercial business 1 5 Total 5 $ 8,741

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021, management believes adequate reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, additional losses could be recognized and additional provisions for loan losses may be required.

At June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal balance of loans secured by restaurant related collateral was $146.0 million, of which $48.9 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $48.5 million of PPP loans) and $86.7 million is secured by commercial real estate where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants.

At June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal balances of loans secured by hotel real estate was $17.5 million, of which $3.9 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $865,000 of PPP loans). The two commercial real estate loans included in the preceding table totaling $8.6 million are secured by hotel real estate and are not guaranteed by the SBA.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, the SBA made six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for loans of new SBA clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The CARES Act provided financial support for many of the SBA clients, which resulted in relatively few SBA clients requiring payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (“CRRSAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, provides additional SBA-provided loan payments to eligible SBA clients beginning in February 2021.

The Company participated in the first round of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which was originally authorized by the CARES Act, and the second round of the PPP, which was authorized by the CRRSAA. At June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $100.6 million and net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans were approximately $1.4 million, which will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had processed and received forgiveness for 538 PPP loans totaling $118.0 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 16.8%, to $14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same quarter in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income and a $622,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $131.6 million, from $1.42 billion for 2020 to $1.55 billion for 2021, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.24% for 2020 to 4.25% for 2021. The increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 was due primarily to an increase in the yield on PPP loans from 2.34% for 2020 to 3.71% for 2021. The increase in the yield on PPP loans was due to accelerated recognition of deferred PPP loan fees related to forgiveness payoffs during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.88% for 2020 to 0.63% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $55.9 million, from $1.16 billion for 2020 to $1.21 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, as well as increased borrowings under the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”). PPPLF borrowings carry a fixed interest rate of 0.35% and are secured by the Company’s PPP loans.

The Company recognized a negative provision for loan losses of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $3.0 million for 2020. The negative provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was primarily the result of decreases in certain segments of the loan portfolio and in nonperforming assets, as well as reductions of certain qualitative risk factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $47,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $31,000 for 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $28.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 2020, due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $29.5 million, which was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to decreased loan originations and sales by the mortgage banking segment, as well as margin compression in the residential mortgage loan secondary market. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense decreased $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $5.6 million, which was partially offset by increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees of $753,000 and $567,000, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $817,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to income tax expense of $5.5 million for 2020. The decrease is primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 15.9% compared to 26.2% for 2020. The reduction in the effective tax rate is due to lower nondeductible executive compensation in 2021.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

The Company reported net income of $24.7 million, or $10.35 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $7.66 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in an increase of 35.1% on a per share basis.

Net interest income increased $9.0 million, or 26.8%, to $42.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $7.1 million increase in interest income and a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $342.7 million, from $1.26 billion for 2020 to $1.61 billion for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.52% for 2020 to 4.15% for 2021. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 is due primarily to lower market interest rates on loans and investment securities in 2021. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.07% for 2020 to 0.65% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $253.7 million, from $1.03 billion for 2020 to $1.28 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as increased PPPLF borrowings.

The Company recognized a negative provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $5.2 million for the same period in 2020. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $1.2 million, from $13.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $12.4 million at June 30, 2021. The negative provision for loan losses for 2021 was primarily the result of decreases in certain segments of the loan portfolio and nonperforming assets, as well as reductions of certain qualitative risk factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $609,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, of which $565,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $590,000 for the same period in 2020, of which $353,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $27.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was due primarily to increases in mortgage banking income of $23.2 million and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $3.5 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to increased production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $32.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits of $25.1 million, other operating expense of $3.0 million, professional fees of $2.3 million and occupancy and equipment of $1.6 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation primarily as a result of the performance of the Company’s mortgage banking segment. The increases in other operating expense, professional fees and occupancy and equipment were primarily to support the growth of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $9.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase for 2021 was due primarily to higher pretax income. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 26.5% as compared to 23.0% for 2020.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

Total assets decreased $6.0 million from September 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Net loans decreased $24.2 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to an $80.0 million decrease in PPP loans, partially offset by continued growth in the single tenant net lease commercial real estate loan portfolio. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased by $21.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively, due to loan sales outpacing originations during the period. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased by $17.5 million due to a transfer from held-for-investment to held-for-sale during the period. Total liabilities decreased $26.2 million due primarily to decreases of $67.0 million and $27.6 million in PPPLF and FHLB borrowings, respectively, partially offset by a $79.1 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $20.5 million, from $157.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $177.7 million at June 30, 2021, due primarily to increases in retained net income of $23.0 million, partially offset by decreases in net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $851,000 and additional paid in capital of $1.8 million, which was due to the acquisition of the minority interests in Q2 Business Capital, LLC on December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, OPERATING DATA: 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 16,150 $ 14,719 $ 49,016 $ 41,934 Total interest expense 1,921 2,543 6,268 8,201 Net interest income 14,229 12,176 42,748 33,733 Provision (credit) for loan losses (2,730 ) 2,980 (1,775 ) 5,190 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 16,959 9,196 44,523 28,543 Total noninterest income 18,785 46,962 103,941 76,327 Total noninterest expense 30,619 35,009 114,305 81,356 Income before income taxes 5,125 21,149 34,159 23,514 Income tax expense 817 5,540 9,039 5,404 Net income 4,308 15,609 25,120 18,110 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 204 402 (107 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,308 $ 15,405 $ 24,718 $ 18,217 Net income per share, basic $ 1.82 $ 6.51 $ 10.43 $ 7.74 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,369,827 2,365,217 2,368,835 2,353,816 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.80 $ 6.51 $ 10.35 $ 7.66 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,392,981 2,366,787 2,388,745 2,377,399 Performance ratios (three-month and nine-month data annualized) Return on average assets 1.00 % 4.02 % 1.87 % 1.78 % Return on average equity 9.94 % 48.75 % 19.95 % 19.26 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.94 % 47.91 % 19.65 % 19.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.75 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio 92.75 % 59.20 % 77.92 % 73.92 % June 30, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2021 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,758,628 $ 1,764,625 $ (5,997 ) Cash and cash equivalents 22,909 33,726 (10,817 ) Investment securities 209,551 204,067 5,484 Loans held for sale 277,374 285,525 (8,151 ) Gross loans (1) 1,080,494 1,107,089 (26,595 ) Allowance for loan losses 14,642 17,026 (2,384 ) Interest earning assets 1,582,782 1,620,831 (38,049 ) Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 1,042 1,202 (160 ) Loan servicing rights 51,778 25,451 26,327 Noninterest-bearing deposits 281,942 242,673 39,269 Interest-bearing deposits (2) 845,213 805,403 39,810 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 283,289 310,858 (27,569 ) Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 107,829 174,834 (67,005 ) Total liabilities 1,580,893 1,607,060 (26,167 ) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 177,735 157,272 20,463 Book value per share $ 74.84 $ 66.21 $ 8.63 Tangible book value per share (3) 70.26 61.56 8.70 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 6,768 $ 3,709 $ 3,059 Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 5,653 9,906 (4,253 ) Total nonaccrual loans $ 12,421 $ 13,615 $ (1,194 ) Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - Total non-performing loans 12,421 13,615 (1,194 ) Foreclosed real estate 6 - 6 Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 1,826 3,069 (1,243 ) Total non-performing assets $ 14,253 $ 16,684 $ (2,431 ) Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.36 % 1.54 % (0.18 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.49 % 1.84 % (0.34 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 117.88 % 125.05 % (7.17 %) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 1.15 % 1.23 % (0.08 %) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.81 % 0.95 % (0.14 %) (1) Includes $100.6 million and $180.6 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $62.8 million and $132.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. (4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

June 30, September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 177,735 $ 157,272 $ 20,463 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,890 ) (11,050 ) 160 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 166,845 $ 146,222 $ 109,789 Outstanding common shares 2,374,796 2,375,324 (528 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 70.26 $ 61.56 $ 8.70 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 74.84 $ 66.21 $ 8.63 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 22,909 $ 30,837 $ 35,392 $ 33,726 $ 27,544 Total investment securities 209,551 207,331 205,661 204,067 205,960 Total loans held for sale 277,374 207,141 357,242 285,525 210,077 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,065,852 1,128,348 1,114,708 1,090,063 1,081,381 PPP loans 100,573 159,320 178,499 180,561 180,536 Loan servicing rights 51,778 49,367 35,232 25,451 13,563 Total assets 1,758,628 1,750,609 1,872,911 1,764,625 1,661,281 Total deposits $ 1,127,155 $ 1,095,496 $ 1,121,320 $ 1,048,076 $ 982,870 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 283,289 289,237 340,092 310,858 298,622 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 107,829 128,494 172,772 174,834 174,834 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests $ 177,735 $ 173,040 $ 165,745 $ 157,272 $ 142,362 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary - - - 293 (214 ) Total equity 177,735 173,040 165,745 157,565 142,148 Outstanding common shares 2,374,796 2,375,027 2,374,927 2,375,324 2,375,324 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Total interest income $ 16,150 $ 16,840 $ 16,026 $ 15,765 $ 14,719 Total interest expense 1,921 2,060 2,287 2,337 2,543 Net interest income 14,229 14,780 13,739 13,428 12,176 Provision (credit) for loan losses (2,730 ) 287 668 2,772 2,980 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,959 14,493 13,071 10,656 9,196 Total noninterest income 18,785 38,973 46,183 57,024 46,962 Total noninterest expense 30,619 39,284 44,402 44,452 35,009 Income before income taxes 5,125 14,182 14,852 23,228 21,149 Income tax expense 817 3,695 4,527 7,257 5,540 Net income 4,308 10,487 10,325 15,971 15,609 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 402 834 204 Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,308 $ 10,487 $ 9,923 $ 15,137 $ 15,405 Net income per share, basic $ 1.82 $ 4.43 $ 4.19 $ 6.40 $ 6.51 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,369,827 2,369,642 2,367,061 2,365,217 2,365,217 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.80 $ 4.39 $ 4.16 $ 6.39 $ 6.51 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,392,981 2,388,063 2,384,702 2,370,694 2,366,787 Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Return on average assets 1.00 % 2.34 % 2.23 % 3.44 % 4.02 % Return on average equity 9.94 % 24.97 % 25.43 % 43.46 % 48.75 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.94 % 24.97 % 24.52 % 41.08 % 47.91 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.46 % 3.40 % 3.52 % Efficiency ratio 92.75 % 73.08 % 74.10 % 63.10 % 59.20 % As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 1.15 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.23 % 1.26 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.95 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.36 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.54 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 117.88 % 152.72 % 138.02 % 125.05 % 106.01 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.00 %





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 11,401 $ 11,114 $ 10,861 $ 10,512 $ 9,645 Provision (credit) for loan losses (2,401 ) 106 702 2,232 1,668 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 13,802 11,008 10,159 8,280 7,977 Noninterest income 1,509 1,490 1,552 1,779 1,324 Noninterest expense 9,364 8,991 8,112 7,920 7,633 Income before income taxes 5,947 3,507 3,599 2,139 1,668 Income tax expense 792 507 570 482 276 Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,155 $ 3,000 $ 3,029 $ 1,657 $ 1,392 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income (5) $ 2,510 $ 3,227 $ 2,147 $ 1,959 $ 1,584 Provision (credit) for loan losses (329 ) 181 (34 ) 540 1,312 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 2,839 3,046 2,181 1,419 272 Noninterest income 2,675 3,407 1,385 2,828 1,785 Noninterest expense 2,206 2,449 2,746 2,545 1,642 Income before income taxes 3,308 4,004 820 1,702 415 Income tax expense 790 1,005 105 217 53 Net income 2,518 2,999 715 1,485 362 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 402 834 204 Net income attributable to the Company (6) $ 2,518 $ 2,999 $ 313 $ 651 $ 158 Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 318 $ 439 $ 731 $ 957 $ 947 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 318 439 731 957 947 Noninterest income 14,601 34,076 43,246 52,417 43,853 Noninterest expense 19,049 27,844 33,544 33,987 25,734 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,130 ) 6,671 10,433 19,387 19,066 Income tax expense (benefit) (765 ) 2,183 3,852 6,558 5,211 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (3,365 ) $ 4,488 $ 6,581 $ 12,829 $ 13,855 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 2.18 $ 1.27 $ 1.28 $ 0.70 $ 0.59 Net income per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7) 1.06 1.27 0.13 0.28 0.07 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (1.42 ) 1.89 2.78 5.42 5.85 Total net income per share, basic (7) $ 1.82 $ 4.43 $ 4.19 $ 6.40 $ 6.51 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 2.15 $ 1.26 $ 1.27 $ 0.70 $ 0.59 Net income per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) 1.05 1.26 0.13 0.27 0.07 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (1.40 ) 1.87 2.76 5.42 5.85 Total net income per share, diluted (8) $ 1.80 $ 4.39 $ 4.16 $ 6.39 $ 6.51 (5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 1,220 $ 1,887 $ 928 $ 861 $ 571 (6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 915 $ 1,415 $ 810 $ 751 $ 498 (7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.21 (8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.38 $ 0.59 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.21





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Core Banking Segment: Compensation $ 5,039 $ 4,895 $ 4,127 $ 4,250 $ 4,219 Occupancy 1,473 1,387 1,392 1,512 1,239 Advertising 213 248 177 225 195 Other 2,639 2,461 2,416 1,933 1,980 Total Noninterest Expense $ 9,364 $ 8,991 $ 8,112 $ 7,920 $ 7,633 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,697 $ 1,929 $ 2,280 $ 1,939 $ 1,314 Occupancy 101 129 93 116 118 Advertising 3 8 10 6 - Other 405 383 363 484 210 Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,206 $ 2,449 $ 2,746 $ 2,545 $ 1,642 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation $ 14,594 $ 22,657 $ 27,455 $ 27,092 $ 21,363 Occupancy 1,012 998 1,100 1,207 855 Advertising 1,133 1,796 2,124 2,011 1,666 Other 2,310 2,393 2,865 3,677 1,850 Total Noninterest Expense $ 19,049 $ 27,844 $ 33,544 $ 33,987 $ 25,734 Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 9,764 $ 11,713 $ 13,296 $ 11,838 $ 8,394 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (9) 9,285 16,131 20,248 22,149 17,340 Total Noninterest Expense $ 19,049 $ 27,844 $ 33,544 $ 33,987 $ 25,734 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 17,969 $ 29,883 $ 14,116 $ 25,623 $ 16,605 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 2,551 $ 3,858 $ 1,698 $ 3,094 $ 1,771 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 14.20 % 12.91 % 12.03 % 12.08 % 10.67 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (10) $ 2,322 $ 3,239 $ 1,267 $ 2,366 $ 1,317 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 12.92 % 10.84 % 8.98 % 9.23 % 7.93 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 739,502 $ 1,344,873 $ 1,430,628 $ 1,526,809 $ 1,003,518 Mortgage sales $ 716,425 $ 1,476,198 $ 1,349,044 $ 1,471,501 $ 954,568 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 11,765 $ 27,606 $ 47,224 $ 53,633 $ 31,067 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.64 % 1.87 % 3.50 % 3.64 % 3.25 % Mortgage banking income (11) $ 14,351 $ 33,233 $ 43,242 $ 52,426 $ 43,857 (9) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses. (10) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets. (11) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of servicing income, loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.



