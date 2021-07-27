ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day

ARHT Media is actively monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to public health concerns and protocols put in place by federal, provincial, and municipal governments. The Company will be severely restricting physical access to the Meeting and only registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders will be allowed to attend.

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART) , the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT.

In order to comply with government orders concerning maximum size of public gatherings and required physical distancing parameters, the Company may be unable to admit shareholders to the Meeting. The Company strongly encourages registered shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, and shareholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular found on SEDAR.

AGM Participation Details

To further mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus, the meeting will be audio-cast live at 10:00 AM EDT on July 28, 2021, and can be accessed by conference call at 1-866-261-6767, Participant Code: 76817627#.

Investor Presentation

Investors are also invited to join ARHT Media online to view our Investor Presentation which will be live streamed on the same day, July 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT.

To register and receive the link to view the investor presentation please visit: https://www.arhtmedia.com/investorpresentation

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage.