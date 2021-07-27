Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Submits Written Consent to the TSX as Evidence of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Security Holder Approval of the Inter Pipeline Ltd. Offer and Share Issuance

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC), announced today that in connection with the previously announced offer (the “Offer”, as amended on June 4, 2021, June 21, 2021, July 13, 2021 and July 19, 2021) by Brookfield Infrastructure to acquire all the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”), BIP, which beneficially owns the sole class B multiple voting share in the capital of BIPC that is entitled to 75% of the total votes cast at BIPC shareholder meetings, has provided the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) with written consent confirming that it is in favor of the Offer and the issuance of class A exchangeable subordinate shares (“BIPC Shares”) in connection with the Offer (the “BIPC Share Issuance”). This written consent satisfies the BIPC security holder approval requirement of the TSX. Please refer to BIP’s press releases dated June 2, 2021, June 18, 2021, July 13, 2021, July 15, 2021 and July 19, 2021 for further details of the Offer.



Under the Offer, each IPL shareholder will have the ability to elect to receive, per IPL share, C$20.00 in cash or 0.250 of a BIPC Share, or, solely in the case of eligible Canadian IPL shareholders seeking a rollover for tax purposes, 0.250 of an exchangeable security (each an “Exchangeable Unit”) to be issued by an indirect subsidiary of BIP (“Exchange LP”), subject to pro-ration in respect of the BIPC Shares and Exchangeable Units. The maximum aggregate number of BIPC Shares issuable (including as a result of the exchange of Exchangeable Units issuable in connection with the Offer, including pursuant to supplementary elections) is 36,000,000 BIPC Shares, subject to any adjustments to account for rounding (representing approximately 80% of the 44,953,247 issued and outstanding BIPC Shares as at March 31, 2021). The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on August 6, 2021.

Under applicable TSX rules, the BIPC Share Issuance requires the approval of BIPC security holders, as the maximum number of BIPC Shares issuable in connection with the Offer (including as a result of the exchange the Exchangeable Units issuable in connection with the Offer) exceeds 25% of the total number of outstanding BIPC Shares. BIPC has relied on the exemption available in section 604(d) of the TSX Company Manual to provide TSX with written evidence that holders of more than 50% of the voting securities of BIPC are familiar with the terms of the Offer and the BIPC Share Issuance and are in favor of it, in lieu of a duly called meeting of security holders. TSX will generally not require further security holder approval for the issuance of up to an additional 9,000,000 BIPC Shares in connection with the Offer, such number being 25% of the number of securities approved by security holders for the Offer.