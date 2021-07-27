checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Submits Written Consent to the TSX as Evidence of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Security Holder Approval of the Inter Pipeline Ltd. Offer and Share Issuance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 05:30  |  45   |   |   

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC), announced today that in connection with the previously announced offer (the “Offer”, as amended on June 4, 2021, June 21, 2021, July 13, 2021 and July 19, 2021) by Brookfield Infrastructure to acquire all the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”), BIP, which beneficially owns the sole class B multiple voting share in the capital of BIPC that is entitled to 75% of the total votes cast at BIPC shareholder meetings, has provided the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) with written consent confirming that it is in favor of the Offer and the issuance of class A exchangeable subordinate shares (“BIPC Shares”) in connection with the Offer (the “BIPC Share Issuance”). This written consent satisfies the BIPC security holder approval requirement of the TSX. Please refer to BIP’s press releases dated June 2, 2021, June 18, 2021, July 13, 2021, July 15, 2021 and July 19, 2021 for further details of the Offer.

Under the Offer, each IPL shareholder will have the ability to elect to receive, per IPL share, C$20.00 in cash or 0.250 of a BIPC Share, or, solely in the case of eligible Canadian IPL shareholders seeking a rollover for tax purposes, 0.250 of an exchangeable security (each an “Exchangeable Unit”) to be issued by an indirect subsidiary of BIP (“Exchange LP”), subject to pro-ration in respect of the BIPC Shares and Exchangeable Units. The maximum aggregate number of BIPC Shares issuable (including as a result of the exchange of Exchangeable Units issuable in connection with the Offer, including pursuant to supplementary elections) is 36,000,000 BIPC Shares, subject to any adjustments to account for rounding (representing approximately 80% of the 44,953,247 issued and outstanding BIPC Shares as at March 31, 2021). The Offer is open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on August 6, 2021.

Under applicable TSX rules, the BIPC Share Issuance requires the approval of BIPC security holders, as the maximum number of BIPC Shares issuable in connection with the Offer (including as a result of the exchange the Exchangeable Units issuable in connection with the Offer) exceeds 25% of the total number of outstanding BIPC Shares. BIPC has relied on the exemption available in section 604(d) of the TSX Company Manual to provide TSX with written evidence that holders of more than 50% of the voting securities of BIPC are familiar with the terms of the Offer and the BIPC Share Issuance and are in favor of it, in lieu of a duly called meeting of security holders. TSX will generally not require further security holder approval for the issuance of up to an additional 9,000,000 BIPC Shares in connection with the Offer, such number being 25% of the number of securities approved by security holders for the Offer.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Submits Written Consent to the TSX as Evidence of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Security Holder Approval of the Inter Pipeline Ltd. Offer and Share Issuance BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) and Brookfield Infrastructure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board