DGAP-News MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of Germany Office

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 06:40  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel
MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of Germany Office

27.07.2021 / 06:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas Luce as Vice President of Business Development, focused on European and Middle East markets, as well as plans to open a new office in Germany to help promote the Company's automotive lidar technology and sensor to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

"As interest in our lidar technology grows, our presence in Germany allows us to work more closely with potential partners and customers," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled that Dr. Luce will lead our business development efforts in Europe and the Middle East. Based on the data we have shared to date with OEMs and mobility-as-a-service companies, a local presence will help us work closely to ensure that our LRL sensor meets or exceeds target OEM and Tier 1 expectations. Initial feedback from potential partners and customers has been positive. I am happy about our progress so far. With COVID restrictions lifting and staff starting to return to the office, we look forward to our team moving to track testing of our sensor."

Joining MicroVision on September 1, 2021, Dr. Luce is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in Automotive Lighting and Optics. He held various leadership roles at Philips Automotive Lighting, Schefenacker, Valeo and Eschenbach Optik. Most recently, he served as CEO for Optoflux GmbH, where he grew the company into a global automotive and optics company, adding LED and lidar optics to the company portfolio. With an extensive career in the automotive area, he has deep insight into the automotive sensor and lighting community. He studied Physics and Chemistry at Heidelberg and Berlin University, as well as Business Administration at Hagen. He earned his PhD with great honor in nonlinear optics at Free University Berlin.

