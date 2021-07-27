Encavis Asset Management AG and badenova cooperate in five solar parks

checkAd

Renewable Energy for Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania


Neubiberg, July 27, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), located in Neubiberg near Munich, and the Freiburg-based energy and environmental services provider badenova intend to jointly expand their renewable energy portfolio in Germany. The first cooperation includes photovoltaic plants in five locations in Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which both companies intend to acquire and operate together with other investors. The solar plants, with a total generation capacity of 45.5 megawatts (MW), are among the most significant transactions in the German market in 2021. Plants with similar generation capacity are rarely marketed in one package at once.

As such, badenova subsidiary badenovaWÄRMEPLUS has acquired a 49 percent stake in two SPVs, and the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II), a special fund managed by HANSAINVEST LUX and distributed by Bayerische Landesbank, has acquired a 51 percent stake. The majority investor is backed in particular by savings banks and cooperative banks from various regions of Germany. The total investment volume is in the mid double-digit million range. Encavis AM will take over the management, the technical plant controlling and also the commercial management of the projects.

The photovoltaic parks have been built by Trianel Energieprojekte on open spaces along railroad and highway routes in Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Three of the plants are located in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district, the other two in the Prignitz and Uckermark districts. All projects have been connected to the power grid since June 15, 2021. Andreas Lemke, project manager of the Trianel Energieprojekte adds: "The five photovoltaic projects were partly built using the most modern technology at challenging locations. They are the result of demanding project planning and reflect the great commitment of all those involved. The entire process of planning and the transaction that has now taken place has been accompanied and handled in a very professional and structured manner by our partners Encavis AM and badenova and has contributed significantly to the success of the overall project".

