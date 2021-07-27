DGAP-News: LABS Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous LABS Group: The World's First Resort NFT Successfully Raised $3,650,000 - Live Auction is on 26th July 27.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bringing Direct Resort Investment and Enjoyment Deals to Everyday Investors.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2021 - LABS Group, an end-to-end blockchain property investment platform, has successfully raised $3,650,000 for Kunang Kunang Resort. Kunang Kunang Glamping Resort is the world's first-ever community-owned project fractionalized into Rewarding Timeshare (RTS) NFTs, transforming the way investors build their diversified portfolio, with access to diverse assets, low transaction costs and the ability to trade 24/7.

An upcoming auction will supply 1095 RTS-NFTs, with each day of the calendar year represented by 3 RTS-NFTs. Interested parties will be able to purchase RTS-NFTs with lower entry barriers and a wealth of benefits.

By fractionalizing Kunang Kunang Resort, LABS Group makes resort and hotel investment available for everyone. As quoted by Yuen Wong, the CEO of LABS Group:

"LABS is a digitised real estate investment ecosystem powered by blockchain. With that, we make real estate investment possible for everyday investors. We could bring deals directly to everyday investors, cutting out the middlemen to bring extra value. Furthermore, LABS has made cross-border real estate investment easy, and has carried out all the due diligence for our investors."

The RTS-NFT Auction

Kunang Kunang project's newly revamped auction will commence from July 26th, 2021. Bidders can participate through two methods: the auction or an immediate purchase.

The auction will last for 6 days starting from July 26th at 1PM UTC. Interested bidders can bid for their desired RTS-NFTs at the Refinable Marketplace, where 365 RTS-NFTs will be available at the starting price of $3333 USDT.

730 RTS-NFTs will be reserved for immediate purchase from July 26th 1PM UTC onwards with a starting price of $3999 USDT. Seasonal prices could vary however, as RTS-NFTs from July to September are fixed at $4333 USDT while RTS-NFTs that fall on special days are fixed at $4666 USDT. To understand more regarding the project, visit here.