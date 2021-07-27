Citrix and ALSO Enable Remote Work in Eastern Europe

With immediate effect, ALSO will distribute Citrix products as sole agent in the classic licensing business in Bulgaria as well as in Moldova, Romania and the important Polish market. As a cloud provider, the company reaches all Eastern European countries: Albania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.



"Our partners know that transforming and reimagining how they do business is now, more than ever, essential. Partnering with ALSO provides us and our partners with true value-add services that will enable us to maximise our profitability and reach new market opportunities in Eastern Europe", says Pilkku Aasma, VP Partner Sales, EMEA at Citrix.



Without the ability to work remotely, the "New Normal", which protects and safeguards the health of ourselves, our colleagues, business partners and families during the pandemic would not have been possible. In the hybrid future of the Next Normal, remote work will continue to be an essential part of many businesses. Citrix products have an important role to play in this. Citrix Workspace enables remote access to all business applications and data on a central platform. With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, this access is possible from any operating system or mobile device. Productivity and user comfort, stability and security, and all of this virtually: these are precisely the points that are most important for companies and employees at the moment.



These features are not only what Citrix stands for, but what the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP) stands for, too. Its intuitive user guidance and speedy onboarding enables resellers to directly enter the attractive, cloud-based as-a-service business. Applications can be virtually deployed, hosted and managed, usage can be automated and consumption invoiced on a workstation-by-workstation basis. This makes the AMCP the optimal platform for marketing Citrix products.