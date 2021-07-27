checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 07:00  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains

27-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release Half-Year 2021 | Ad Hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR | July 27, 2021

Kilchberg, July 27, 2021  - After a challenging previous financial year, Lindt & Sprüngli is reporting again positive results. In the first half of 2021, the chocolate manufacturer responded with speed, innovative strength, and flexibility to the unchanged demanding environment during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to the great commitment of the employees, continuously high advertising investments in 2020 and 2021, new product launches, and continued customer focus, Lindt & Sprüngli was able to report a positive organic sales increase of +17.4% to CHF 1.8 billion (previous year: CHF 1.5 billion) in the first six months of the financial year 2021. Due to the renewed appreciation of the Swiss franc against the major currencies, growth in Swiss franc amounts to +17.2%.

Since the beginning of the year, the global chocolate markets have recorded growth compared to the weak previous year. Furthermore, Lindt & Sprüngli benefited from an above-average development of the premium segment in which the company holds a global leading position in. However, the worldwide measures to fight against the pandemic continued to adversely affect business performance in various markets and business segments in the first half of the year. At Lindt & Sprüngli, this primarily impacted the business segments of the own shop network Global Retail as well as Duty Free. Global Retail recovered with double-digit growth compared to a very weak previous year. However, due to the ongoing temporary local lockdowns and thus lower consumer frequency, sales were lower compared to 2019. The Duty Free business was still unable to match the results of the pre-pandemic years due to the ongoing restrictions in global air travel.

Wertpapier


