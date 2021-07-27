checkAd

Liberty Global Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged broadband, video and communications companies, today publishes its Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) report for 2020. The annual report provides an overview and assessment of the economic, social and environmental impact of Liberty Global, which today delivers next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe.

Built on the twin pillars of ‘Digital Progress’ and ‘Responsible Connectivity’, Liberty Global’s ‘Connected Purpose’ strategy aims to maximize the company’s potential for utilising digital technology to drive positive change. Within this, the ‘Digital Purpose’ program encourages people to harness the power of technology to solve societal challenges, while Liberty Global’s ‘Responsible Connectivity’ approach ensures the business operates in an ethical, inclusive and sustainable manner.

The report outlines some of the company’s most important corporate responsibility achievements and milestones over the 12 months. These include:

  • Improving overall energy efficiency by 44%
  • Refurbishing 2.1 million set-top boxes and modems, avoiding nearly 3500 metric tons of waste that would otherwise have been sent for recycling
  • VodafoneZiggo, Liberty Global’s Joint Venture in the Netherlands, launching its first Green Bond – the first ever high yield Green Bond to be issued by a company outside the renewable energy space

External recognition of Liberty Global’s sustainability strategy led it in 2020 to be named one of the world’s most sustainable companies through its inclusion in the influential Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the eighth consecutive year. The company was also awarded leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) in its annual survey into climate change and carbon emissions.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global comments: “2020 was unlike any other year in our lifetimes and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved when people needed us most. Anchored by our purpose – Tomorrow’s Connections Today – our superior broadband, video and mobile networks served as essential lifelines and more than stood up to the challenge of massive shifts in demand. We accelerated our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to promote a culture where everyone feels they belong. And we continued to make strides in sustainability, reducing both waste and carbon emissions and launching our greenest-ever set-top box. We are committed to ramping up our broader contribution to sustainability, inclusion and digital progress in the coming months and years.”

The report also captures the diverse ways in which Liberty Global’s operating companies have supported communities and customers through the pandemic. Virgin Media in the UK provided unlimited minutes and a 10GB data boost to mobile customers, while Virgin Media Ireland serviced communities with free WiFi spots. UPC Switzerland upgraded customers to a 100 Mbps service for no extra charge, as did UPC Slovakia to a 150 Mbps service. Additionally, Telenet in Belgium doubled data for its mobile customers and UPC Poland supported schools by providing teachers with free internet access.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while our joint-ventures in the U.K. and the Netherlands generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 50 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

Revenue figures above are provided based upon 2020 results and on a combined Virgin Media and O2 UK basis. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

