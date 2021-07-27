checkAd

Boticário Group Digitally Transforms the Manufacturing of 300 Million Products a Year with Dassault Systèmes

  • World’s largest beauty franchise network adopts the 3DEXPERIENCE platform
  • Improved manufacturing operations at two plants will boost global competitiveness
  • Dassault Systèmes accompanies CPG and retail companies seeking manufacturing solutions in today’s Industry Renaissance

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJuly 27, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announced that Boticário Group, the world’s largest beauty franchise with over 4,000 points of sale in Brazil and more than fifteen countries, has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally transform the manufacturing of more than 300 million products per year sold under its consumer brands like O Boticário, Eudora, quem disse, berenice?, and Vult.

Boticário Group will use the “Perfect Production” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the shop floor management of its manufacturing operations and accelerate the manufacturing process at its two production plants in Brazil. Increased visibility and control will reduce inventory costs and defects and ensure regulatory compliance. These gains in quality and efficiency will support the company’s competitiveness.

“The first step in our growth strategy is to integrate manufacturing processes and improve operations with real-time monitoring and traceability. We saw Dassault Systèmes’ success with other companies in our industry and the broader value that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform could bring to our business as our strategy matures, and made the right choice,” said Leandro Balena, Industrial Director, Boticário Group.

“Boticário Group identified the need to better orchestrate its manufacturing know-how to create long-term value — a key element of today’s Industry Renaissance,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers a new approach for CPG and retail companies to address the manufacturing complexities that lead to costly delays in new product introductions, irregular product supply and idle inventories affecting brand integrity and the consumer shopping experience.”

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the consumer packaged goods & retail industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/consumer-packaged-goods-retail

