



World leader in V irtual T win E xperiences (VTE) and P roduct L ifecycle M anagement (PLM) sets target to reduce emissions in line with Paris Agreement 1.5- degree Celsius pathway

Company establishes practical roadmap strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2040

Commitments support company’s development of Virtual Twin Experiences to help industry achieve sustainability at a global scale and high pace





VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 27, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, which are in line with the Paris Agreement and SBTi best practice guidance. The company has also committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 to help drive sustainability at a global scale and high pace with the use of Virtual Twin Experiences.

The approved targets cover emissions from Dassault Systèmes’ own operations – scopes 1 and 2 – which are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Targets for emissions from business travel and employee commuting and from its value chain – scope 3 – are aligned to SBTi best practice guidance.

To offset any remaining emissions and fulfill its sustainability commitments by 2040, Dassault Systèmes will partner with industrial firms on the development of innovative technological solutions on its 3DEXPERIENCE platform that permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is at the core of Virtual Twin Experiences and a game changer for Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) best practices that are driving industrial transformation across manufacturing, healthcare, construction and other economic sectors. It provides companies with an entirely new approach to imagine, develop and deliver sustainable innovations to their customers. They can simulate scenarios integrating real-world data in order to test and improve breakthrough ideas without risk, as well as streamline the value creation process to reduce emissions and waste.