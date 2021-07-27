Wereldhave N.V. Results H1 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.07.2021, 07:00 | 11 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 07:00 | Key items Major step in phasing out France: sold four out of six French assets for € 305m

Benelux disposal program finalized, Koningshoek sold above book value



LTV down to 46% - pro-forma for four asset French disposal 42%

Dutch valuations stabilizing for the first time in nine valuation rounds

As a result of disposals, outlook 2021 direct result now at € 1.75 - 1.85 per share

Outlook direct result 2022 reiterated at € 1.40 - € 1.50 per share; to be followed by 4 - 6% annual growth

Dividend guidance 2021 minimum € 1.00 per share Attachment Wereldhave pr 2021-H1 - vFINAL







