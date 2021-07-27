Acquisition of PestGuard in Ireland

Saint-Cloud, July 27, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of PestGuard Limited in Ireland.

PestGuard operates in the buoyant pest control market. It is a 50 employee business based in Dublin and covers the whole of the Ireland and Northern Ireland. PestGuard generated revenue of c. €3m in 2020 with very good profitability. Elis has recently started addressing the Irish pest control market and this acquisition will accelerate the growth in this market. PestGuard management will remain in place to pursue the business development. This acquisition will be consolidated from August 1, 2021.