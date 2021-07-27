Net sales were €353.3 (277.1) million, a growth of 27.5%. Organic growth was 30.4% in constant currency terms.

Comparable operating profit was €48.2 (36.2) million, a growth of 33.1%.

Operating profit was €47.0 (30.3) million, a growth of 55.4%.

Earnings per share were €0.32 (0.21).

January-June 2021

Net sales were €662.5 (554.5) million, a growth of 19.5%. Organic growth was 22.3% in constant currency terms.

Comparable operating profit was €95.7 (65.6) million, a growth of 45.8%.

Operating profit was €94.0 (58.8) million, a growth of 59.7%.

Earnings per share were €0.75 (0.51).

Return on investment was 27.6% (19.0) and gearing -1.2% (40.2).

Cash flow from business operations was €64.0 (28.7) million.

Guidance statement for 2021:

Updated on 11 June 2021: Excluding the impact of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from year 2020.

(Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more.)

Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, comments:

“When we revised our guidance in June, we commented that the activity in residential construction markets on both sides of the Atlantic remained at a high level during the first half of the year. Activity in the Nordic infrastructure construction markets has been at a good level as well. The strong demand combined with our solid operational performance and the good progress of our operational excellence programme drove the increase of our operating profit and profitability. One should also keep in mind that our comparison period was somewhat weak due to COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Building Solutions – Europe continued its strong performance. Net sales grew in most of the markets. The increased sales volumes together with the operational excellence programme’s initiatives drove the improvements in profitability.

Net sales and operating profit improved in Building Solutions – North America. Demand has been at a high level in both the U.S. and Canadian markets. Demand has also picked up in the commercial segment. Higher sales volumes and strong operational performance improved profitability, even though the input costs increased.

Uponor Infra’s net sales increased, but operating profit decreased. The decrease in operating profit was due to increase in input costs, which was partly offset by higher sales volumes, product mix and designed solutions sales in Norway.

There have been increases in our input costs throughout the markets and we expect this pressure to continue in the second half of the year as well. We estimate, as supported by our track record that we can mitigate the impact essentially with pricing. In addition, we are still facing some delivery bottlenecks with certain raw materials, which have created challenges to the optimisation of our production planning and scheduling. If these disruptions continue, they can impact the effectiveness of our production.

This is my last financial report as the CEO of Uponor. My quarter of a century with the company and nearly 13 years as the CEO have been an exciting and rewarding journey. I want to extend my biggest thanks to all of our business partners for your trust and co-operation during these years. And of course, a warm thank you to all Uponorians, who have made this journey with me and also delivered excellent results during the pandemic and this first half of 2021.”

Key figures

M€ 4-6/



2021 4-6/



2020 Change 1-6/



2021 1-6/



2020 Change 1-12/



2020 Net sales 353.3 277.1 27.5% 662.5 554.5 19.5% 1,136.0 Building Solutions – Europe 149.0 118.5 25.7% 288.7 247.3 16.7% 499.5 Building Solutions – North America 118.4 90.5 30.9% 231.7 183.1 26.5% 389.1 Uponor Infra 87.8 69.5 26.3% 145.3 126.7 14.7% 252.0 Operating expenses 294.5 234.1 25.8% 544.6 469.6 16.0% 952.0 Depreciation and impairments 12.2 13.1 -7.3% 24.5 26.6 -8.0% 52.7 Other operating income 0.4 0.5 -24.0% 0.6 0.5 9.4% 1.0 Operating profit 47.0 30.3 55.4% 94.0 58.8 59.7% 132.3 Building Solutions – Europe 20.9 7.5 179.9% 43.8 19.4 125.4% 45.1 Building Solutions – North America 23.0 15.0 53.3% 46.6 31.8 46.5% 74.5 Uponor Infra 6.8 7.3 -7.1% 8.8 9.1 -2.4% 19.0 Comparable operating profit 48.2 36.2 33.1% 95.7 65.6 45.8% 142.7 Building Solutions – Europe 21.9 13.2 65.5% 45.3 26.0 74.0% 55.1 Building Solutions – North America 23.0 15.1 52.7% 46.7 31.9 46.4% 74.6 Uponor Infra 6.8 7.3 -7.1% 8.8 9.1 -2.4% 19.0 Financial income and expenses -3.0 -4.9 -39.2% -5.8 -1.8 219.0% -6.3 Profit before taxes 37.6 24.2 55.0% 80.7 54.6 47.8% 121.8 Profit for the period 25.9 17.8 45.3% 57.6 40.1 43.6% 96.1 Earnings per share 0.32 0.21 54.9% 0.75 0.51 47.5% 1.21









30 June 30 June Change



31 Dec 2021 2020 2020 Net working capital, M€ 72.0 132.6 -45.7% 65.9 Net-interest bearing debt, M€ -5.3 147.0 -103.6% 15.1 Solvency, % 43.2 40.4 6.8% 48.7 Gearing, % -1.2 40.2 -103.0% 3.6 Return on investment, % 27.6 19.0 45.2% 21.8

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting in 2021

28 Oct 2021 Interim report 1–9/2021



For further information, please contact:

Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 129 2824

Minna Yrjönmäki, CFO, tel. +358 20 129 2036

Susanna Inkinen, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, tel. +358 20 129 2081

