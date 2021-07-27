checkAd

Lassila & Tikanoja Raises Sales Outlook for 2021 on Demand Recovery

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the …

  • (PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.
  • Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the previous year
  • Long-term targets unchanged
  • Says material volumes began to recover and the prices of secondary raw materials continued to recover
  • Demand in the industrial segment was strong
