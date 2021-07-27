Lassila & Tikanoja Raises Sales Outlook for 2021 on Demand Recovery
- (PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.
- Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the previous year
- Long-term targets unchanged
- Says material volumes began to recover and the prices of secondary raw materials continued to recover
- Demand in the industrial segment was strong
