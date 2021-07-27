Lassila & Tikanoja Raises Sales Outlook for 2021 on Demand Recovery Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 06:57 | 23 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 06:57 | (PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the … (PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the … (PLX AI) – Lassila & Tikanoja net sales in 2021 are now estimated to grow; previously, the company saw sales at the same level as 2020.

Lassila & Tikanoja adjusted operating profit is still estimated to be at the same level or better compared to the previous year

Long-term targets unchanged

Says material volumes began to recover and the prices of secondary raw materials continued to recover

