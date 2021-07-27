checkAd

Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 07:07  |  40   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group appoints David Wildermuth as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Executive Board.David Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman SachsHe is a 34-year banking veteranDavid will be based in Zurich and will report …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group appoints David Wildermuth as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Executive Board.
  • David Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman Sachs
  • He is a 34-year banking veteran
  • David will be based in Zurich and will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein
Credit Suisse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group appoints David Wildermuth as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Executive Board.David Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman SachsHe is a 34-year banking veteranDavid will be based in Zurich and will report …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results
Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing
Lemonade Says COO Wininger Promoted to Co-CEO
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:25 UhrCredit Suisse ernennt David Wildermuth zum Risikochef
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21UBS stuft CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
26.07.21Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verluste vor Ifo-Geschäftsklima
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
22.07.21Die UBS ist wieder im Aufwind
NTG24 | Kommentare
19.07.21BARCLAYS stuft CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies startet Credit Suisse mit 'Hold' - Ziel 10 Franken
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
15.07.21ANALYSE: Jefferies sieht Licht und Schatten bei Banken in der Schweiz
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
15.07.21JEFFERIES stuft CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere