Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group appoints David Wildermuth as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Executive Board.
- David Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman Sachs
- He is a 34-year banking veteran
- David will be based in Zurich and will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein
