Edenred Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised

(PLX AI) – Edenred half year EBITDA EUR 295 million vs. estimate EUR 291 million.H1 net income EUR 133 million vs. estimate EUR 110 millionRevenue EUR 757 million, up 9% Edenred is upgrading its guidance for like-for-like EBITDA growth to minimum 9% …