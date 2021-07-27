checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sixth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell Norsilk to Protac

Munich, 27 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received a put option for the sale of Norsilk to Protac, part of Groupe Rose. If this option is accepted after the opinion of the works council, the closing of the transaction could occur during the third quarter of 2021.

Norsilk was acquired from the Finnish Metsä Group in 2015 and integrated into the Donges Group in 2019 after a successful restructuring. Specializing in wood paneling and wood products for interior and exterior applications, Norsilk serves customers in the industrial, construction and DIY sectors. The company employs around 100 people at its sites in Bouleville and Honfleur, France, and expects revenues of over EUR 50 million in 2021.

Protac, a French company belonging to Groupe Rose, is active in the processing of wood for residential construction as well as exterior and interior applications and is therefore positioned as an optimal strategic buyer for Norsilk. The integration of Norsilk's product portfolio will create material synergy effects that will lead to significant added value for both companies and their employees.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are delighted to have received a put option from Protac, who would be a great new owner for Norsilk. The combined companies would have the opportunity to position themselves as a leading wood product supplier in the French market and to accelerate their successful growth strategy."

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

