DGAP-News Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology 1 to 20 share split to be executed with effect from July 27, 2021

Cryptology 1 to 20 share split to be executed with effect from July 27, 2021

Malta, 27.07.2021. The quotation of the shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) will be converted as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in accordance with the approved 1 for 20 share split. Each share will be split into 20 shares.

Based on investor shareholdings on the evening of July 26, 2021, the banks will convert the shareholdings with the same ISIN MT0001770107 at a ratio of 1:20.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology: "It is important for us to make the listing of the Cryptology share equally attractive for all investor groups. We expect the share split to result in a share price more attractive for retail investors and hence greater liquidity. In addition, we want to implement an international stock exchange listing additional to the German one as soon as possible. Ongoing research is already available from GBC Research so that investors have access to third-party analysis and assessment of the performance of our investment portfolio in addition to our own weekly estimated NAV notifications."

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1221779

 
