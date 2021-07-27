checkAd

ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), July 27, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9th.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference – August 9- 10, 2021

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat on Monday, August 9th at 9:30am (ET) as well as one-on-one meetings.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and a Phase 1 IST in 1L advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.        
For more information, please visit www.erytech.com        

CONTACTS


ERYTECH                     
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
Investor relations

 NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations


+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com

+1 (212) 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu


