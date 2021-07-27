checkAd

KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 07:33  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 1,093 millionQ2 net income EUR 800 millionQ2 capex EUR 304 millionReturn to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer …

  • (PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 million
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 1,093 million
  • Q2 net income EUR 800 million
  • Q2 capex EUR 304 million
  • Return to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer for first time since Q1 2017
  • Consumer realizing +23k broadband net adds, of which 22k related to Oxxio acquisition
  • Sequential service revenue growth in SME, on track to stabilize by year end
  • Share buyback EUR 200 million this year
  • Outlook unchanged: adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately € 2,345 million, Capex of € 1,200 million, and Free Cash Flow of approximately € 765 million


Koninklijke KPN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth (PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 1,093 millionQ2 net income EUR 800 millionQ2 capex EUR 304 millionReturn to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results
Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing
Lemonade Says COO Wininger Promoted to Co-CEO
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million