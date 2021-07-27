KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 07:33 | 17 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 1,093 millionQ2 net income EUR 800 millionQ2 capex EUR 304 millionReturn to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer … (PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 1,093 millionQ2 net income EUR 800 millionQ2 capex EUR 304 millionReturn to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer … (PLX AI) – KPN Q2 adjusted revenue EUR 1,296 million vs. estimate EUR 1,280 million.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 589 million

Q2 EBIT EUR 1,093 million

Q2 net income EUR 800 million

Q2 capex EUR 304 million

Return to mobile service revenue growth in Consumer for first time since Q1 2017

Consumer realizing +23k broadband net adds, of which 22k related to Oxxio acquisition

Sequential service revenue growth in SME, on track to stabilize by year end

Share buyback EUR 200 million this year

Outlook unchanged: adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately € 2,345 million, Capex of € 1,200 million, and Free Cash Flow of approximately € 765 million



