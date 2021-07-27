Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , a leading global B2B payments platform, today announced it has raised a US$200+ million Series D round led by Riverwood Capital – a U.S.-based high-growth tech investor. Temasek, Visa, Vertex Ventures, Atinum Group of Funds, Beacon Venture Capital, Rocket Capital Investment, and other notable angel investors, including DoorDash executive, Gokul Rajaram; Chief Product Officer at FIS, Vicky Bindra; and, Co-Founder of Tribe Capital, Arjun Sethi, also contributed to the round. Nium's current valuation is above US$1 billion, making it the first B2B payments unicorn from Southeast Asia. The funding will be used to expand Nium's payments network infrastructure, drive innovative product development, attract top industry talent, and acquire strategic technologies and companies. Total money raised by Nium to date, including this Series D, stands at nearly US$300 million.

Nium has established its platform as the preferred connection to the global payments infrastructure. Serving hundreds of enterprise clients, and with plans to onboard thousands more, Nium will use the Series D funds to expand its technical infrastructure and add new embedded fintech services. Through a single API, Nium provides access to the world's payment infrastructure, including technologies for pay-outs , pay-ins , card issuance , and banking-as-a-service . Once connected, Nium customers can send funds to more than 100 countries (most in real-time), pay out in more than 60 currencies, accept funds in 7 currencies, and issue cards in more than 40 countries. Foundational to Nium is its license portfolio, owning the most complete set of money transfer, card issuance and banking licenses in fintech, with services available in 11 jurisdictions.

"We started Nium with the humble goal of taking out regional complexity in cross-border payments ," said Prajit Nanu, Nium's Co-founder and CEO. "Today, our sights are set higher. We believe we can be a global catalyst to increase global commerce, removing some of the payments friction which has traditionally held businesses back. The Nium platform simplifies the B2B payments experience by enabling critical financial services to be easily embedded - helping today's local market players become tomorrow's global giants."