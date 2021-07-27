Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
- (PLX AI) – Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox to accelerate growth in mining and metals for EUR 41 million in cash.
- Earn-out EUR 3 million
- The businesses had sales of EUR 30 million last year
- Expected to remain at the same level this year
- The profitability of the carved-out businesses is comparable to Neles' in terms of adjusted EBITA margin
- Neles also buys the Flowrox brand
