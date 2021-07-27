Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 07:47 | 21 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 07:47 | (PLX AI) – Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox to accelerate growth in mining and metals for EUR 41 million in cash.Earn-out EUR 3 millionThe businesses had sales of EUR 30 million last yearExpected to remain at the same level … (PLX AI) – Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox to accelerate growth in mining and metals for EUR 41 million in cash.Earn-out EUR 3 millionThe businesses had sales of EUR 30 million last yearExpected to remain at the same level … (PLX AI) – Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox to accelerate growth in mining and metals for EUR 41 million in cash.

Earn-out EUR 3 million

The businesses had sales of EUR 30 million last year

Expected to remain at the same level this year

The profitability of the carved-out businesses is comparable to Neles' in terms of adjusted EBITA margin

