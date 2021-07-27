Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces 2020 Sustainability Report

Publication of 2020 Sustainability ReportLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has today published its …

Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has today published its Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The report is an overview of the Company's sustainability performance over the 2020 financial year, primarily focussed on the Araguaia ferronickel project and also includes data from the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project and corporate head office where appropriate. The report is available to view on the Company's website at:

https://horizonteminerals.com/uk/en/sustainability_report/



This is the Company's second standalone sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative. The report covers the Company's approach, achievements, and goals for accountable and transparent corporate governance, developing a local, inclusive and diverse workforce, maintaining a safe workplace, minimising our environmental footprint and creating value for stakeholders.