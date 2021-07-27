Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces 2020 Sustainability Report
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has today published its Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The report is an overview of the Company's sustainability performance over the 2020 financial year, primarily focussed on the Araguaia ferronickel project and also includes data from the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project and corporate head office where appropriate.
https://horizonteminerals.com/uk/en/sustainability_report/
This is the Company's second standalone sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative. The report covers the Company's approach, achievements, and goals for accountable and transparent corporate governance, developing a local, inclusive and diverse workforce, maintaining a safe workplace, minimising our environmental footprint and creating value for stakeholders.
The following key achievements are noted within the Sustainability Report from 2020:
- Zero work-related Covid-19 transmissions
- Zero environmental incidents
- Zero lost time injuries and fatalities
- Appointment of first female director to the Board
- Development of an Integrated Stakeholder Engagement Plan
- Receipt of final permits including energy and water to construct supporting infrastructure for the Araguaia Project
Katie Millar, Head of ESG and Communications at Horizonte commented: 'Our commitment to the highest sustainability standards and the transparent reporting of our sustainability practices positions Horizonte as an important emerging nickel producer.
Unsurprisingly the Covid-19 pandemic dominated both our engagement and activities this year, as well as significantly changing the way in which we work. The health and safety of our employees, contractors and local communities is always our priority, and we therefore are very pleased to report zero work-related Covid-19 transmissions. Whilst the pandemic presented significant challenges, there have been many positive outcomes and we are very proud to have achieved so much in a difficult year.
