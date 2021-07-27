checkAd

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to provide an unaudited post-close trading update for the year ended 30 June 2021 ('FY21' or …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to provide an unaudited post-close trading update for the year ended 30 June 2021 ('FY21' or 'the Period').

Financial Highlights

 

FY21

FY20

Change

Revenue, £m

4.31

2.69*

+ 60%

Number of Units Sold

188,865

54,972*

+ 244%

Number of Consumer Accounts

36,975

17,928*

+ 106%

Love Hemp delivered significant sales growth during the Period as a result of increasing consumer recognition of its brand, its established online platforms, presence in major retailers and the growing interest in CBD products in the UK. FY21 revenue totalled £4.31 million, a 60% increase on FY20, with the number of units sold in FY21 increasing 244% from FY20 to 188,865.

The Company saw stronger revenue in H1 2021, of £2.38 million, compared to £1.93 million in H2 2021, due to large orders from Boots and Holland & Barrett and in October 2020. This increase in third party retail sales significantly changed Love Hemp's revenue streams. During the Period, the Company's own online channels, lovehemp.com and cbdoilsuk.com, represented 59% of total revenue, with third party retail representing 41% of total revenue, a change from 80% and 20% respectively for FY20. The Company expects these revenue streams to evolve further as sales via online channel partners, such as Amazon, come online in Q1 2022.

