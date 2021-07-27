checkAd

DGAP-News Delivery Hero launches global Sustainable Packaging Program to reduce plastic waste

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 08:00   

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Delivery Hero launches global Sustainable Packaging Program to reduce plastic waste

27.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Delivery Hero launches a global Sustainable Packaging Program to provide local restaurants with eco-friendly packaging solutions at a competitive cost
  • Piloting the concept in Austria, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Qatar, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, the company plans to expand the program to more markets in the near future
  • Delivery Hero aims to deploy 10 million units of sustainable packaging by the end of 2022 to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions
  • After pledging to become carbon neutral globally by the end of 2021, the Sustainable Packaging Program further reinforces Delivery Hero's broader sustainability commitment

Berlin, 27 July 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announces the launch of its global Sustainable Packaging Program. The program aims to provide 100% plant-based and perfluoroalkoxy-alkanes (PFAS) free alternatives to plastic packaging for local restaurants across the globe. PFAS (commonly known as "forever chemicals") are man-made compounds commonly used in food packaging to provide liquid and grease resistance. However, they are environmental pollutants as they cannot be broken down by nature and have also been linked to adverse human health effects[1]. Restaurants in Austria, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Qatar, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates can soon benefit from high-quality sustainable packaging from Delivery Hero at affordable pricing - even compared to traditionally cheaper plastic options.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Becoming more sustainable is an important part of Delivery Hero's ambition to build a company that future generations can be proud of. By taking responsibility to reduce our environmental impact and carbon footprint through sustainable packaging, Delivery Hero aspires to pave the way for the industry and deliver a more climate friendly service for customers and communities around the world."

