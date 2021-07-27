checkAd

Elliptic Labs and Maxim Integrated Offer Low-Power Touchless Sensing Solutions to PC and Smart Speaker/TV Developers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in virtual smart sensors, has announced that it certified the operation of its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with the MAX98396 smart audio amplifier from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). Elliptic Labs and Maxim Integrated are targeting next-generation smart devices to run critical and innovative user experiences, like presence detection and 3D touchless gesture sensing, on Maxim Integrated’s audio amplifier technology.

Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes a device’s existing microphone and speaker to generate and translate ultrasound tones into virtual sensors with capabilities like presence and touchless gesture detection. These capabilities are utilized in applications like smart TVs, smart speakers, and laptops, to provide features like security through automated screen locking and intuitive controls for users enjoying music and video.

Maxim Integrated’s MAX98396 is an ultrasound-ready Class D/G audio amplifier that features the industry’s lowest quiescent power and the lowest noise. Together with Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, OEMs in the laptop and IoT markets are now empowered to innovate new user experiences and make their devices smarter and more energy efficient. Elliptic Labs’ virtual sensors combined with Maxim Integrated’s MAX98396 smart audio amplifier eliminate the need for additional single-function hardware sensors, which simplifies design, lowers power consumption, reduces cost and lessens supply chain constraints for the OEM.

“Collaborating with world-leading technology firms like Maxim Integrated shows the tremendous demand and value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform,” Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, explained. “Working together with Maxim Integrated really enables Elliptic Labs to make devices smarter, allowing these devices to sense their users and their surroundings.”

“Elliptic Labs truly pushes the boundaries of our smart amplifiers beyond just great audio and into touchless sensing,” shared Kevin Ko, business manager of audio solutions at Maxim Integrated. “Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform extends our audio amplifier’s capabilities to enable designers and developers to provide unique sensing differentiation in their offerings at low power.”

For more information and to purchase Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensors visit https://www.ellipticlabs.com. To get more information and purchase the Maxim Integrated MAX98396 audio amplifier, visit http://bit.ly/MAX98396Product.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the company.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elliptic Labs and Maxim Integrated Offer Low-Power Touchless Sensing Solutions to PC and Smart Speaker/TV Developers Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in virtual smart sensors, has announced that it certified the operation of its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with the MAX98396 smart audio amplifier from Maxim …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste