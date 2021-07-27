Elliptic Labs and Maxim Integrated Offer Low-Power Touchless Sensing Solutions to PC and Smart Speaker/TV Developers

Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes a device’s existing microphone and speaker to generate and translate ultrasound tones into virtual sensors with capabilities like presence and touchless gesture detection. These capabilities are utilized in applications like smart TVs, smart speakers, and laptops, to provide features like security through automated screen locking and intuitive controls for users enjoying music and video.

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL ), a global AI software company and leader in virtual smart sensors, has announced that it certified the operation of its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with the MAX98396 smart audio amplifier from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). Elliptic Labs and Maxim Integrated are targeting next-generation smart devices to run critical and innovative user experiences, like presence detection and 3D touchless gesture sensing, on Maxim Integrated’s audio amplifier technology.

Maxim Integrated’s MAX98396 is an ultrasound-ready Class D/G audio amplifier that features the industry’s lowest quiescent power and the lowest noise. Together with Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, OEMs in the laptop and IoT markets are now empowered to innovate new user experiences and make their devices smarter and more energy efficient. Elliptic Labs’ virtual sensors combined with Maxim Integrated’s MAX98396 smart audio amplifier eliminate the need for additional single-function hardware sensors, which simplifies design, lowers power consumption, reduces cost and lessens supply chain constraints for the OEM.

“Collaborating with world-leading technology firms like Maxim Integrated shows the tremendous demand and value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform,” Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, explained. “Working together with Maxim Integrated really enables Elliptic Labs to make devices smarter, allowing these devices to sense their users and their surroundings.”

“Elliptic Labs truly pushes the boundaries of our smart amplifiers beyond just great audio and into touchless sensing,” shared Kevin Ko, business manager of audio solutions at Maxim Integrated. “Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform extends our audio amplifier’s capabilities to enable designers and developers to provide unique sensing differentiation in their offerings at low power.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the company.

