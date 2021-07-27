checkAd

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 27, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 253,889 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 19, 2021 up to and including July 23, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.49 per share for a total consideration of € 6.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,071,395 common shares for a total consideration of € 512.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021 ...

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.





