SBB Buys 15% of Arlandastad for SEK 564 Million; Sells Shares at SEK 45

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 08:02  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price

  • (PLX AI) – SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.
  • Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price
