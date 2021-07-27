Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SBB Buys 15% of Arlandastad for SEK 564 Million; Sells Shares at SEK 45 (PLX AI) – SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price



