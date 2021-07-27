checkAd

EQS-News Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 09:00  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement

27.07.2021 / 09:00

  • ECOPlanet cement offers at least 30% lower carbon footprint with no compromise on performance
     
  • Sustainability profile driven by innovative low-emission raw materials, with world's first cement with 20%‌ ‌recycled‌ ‌construction‌ ‌and‌ ‌demolition‌ ‌waste‌
     
  • Industry's‌ ‌broadest‌ ‌range‌ ‌of‌ ‌applications,‌ ‌from‌ ‌home‌ ‌building‌ ‌to‌ ‌complex‌ ‌infrastructure‌


Holcim launches ECOPlanet, its global range of green cement delivering at least 30% lower carbon footprint with equal to superior performance1. ECOPlanet is available in Germany, Romania, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, France, and Italy and will be distributed across 15 countries in 2021, with the objective of doubling its market presence by the end of 2022 to enable low-carbon construction at scale.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer: 'I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving‌ ‌the‌ ‌circular‌ ‌economy,‌ ‌our‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌range‌ ‌includes‌ ‌the‌ ‌world's‌ ‌first‌ ‌cement‌ ‌with‌ ‌20%‌ ‌recycled‌ ‌construction‌ ‌&‌ ‌demolition‌ ‌waste‌ ‌inside,‌ ‌advancing‌ ‌our‌ ‌net-zero‌ ‌vision‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌nature-positive‌ ‌way.‌ ‌With‌ ‌the‌ ‌world's‌ ‌population‌ ‌rising‌ ‌and‌ ‌rapid‌ ‌urbanization,‌ ‌solutions‌ ‌like‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌are‌ ‌critical‌ ‌to‌ ‌enable‌ ‌greener ‌cities‌ ‌and‌ ‌smarter‌ ‌infrastructure, building more with less.'

With‌ ‌Holcim's‌ ‌industry-leading‌ ‌formulation‌ ‌expertise,‌ ‌ECOPlanet's‌ ‌sustainability‌ ‌profile‌ ‌is‌ ‌driven‌ ‌by‌ ‌innovative‌ ‌low-emission‌ raw‌ ‌materials,‌ ‌including ‌calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste.‌ ‌Its‌ ‌lower‌ ‌carbon‌ ‌footprint‌ ‌is‌ ‌further‌ ‌enhanced‌ ‌by‌ ‌decarbonizing‌ ‌its‌ ‌production‌ ‌process‌ ‌led by ‌the‌ ‌use‌ ‌of‌ ‌alternative‌ ‌fuels‌.‌ ‌

Seite 1 von 2


Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement 27.07.2021 / 09:00 ECOPlanet cement offers at least 30% lower carbon footprint with no compromise on performance   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics gibt eine Privatplatzierung in Höhe von CHF 15 Mio. bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Vorstand beschließt Aktienrückkauf für Belegschaftsaktienausgabe 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities
DGAP-Adhoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21EQS-News: ECOPact green concrete marks first anniversary, enabling sustainable construction worldwide
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Holcim auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21DGAP-News: Circular Explorer startet Reise zum Schutz des Ozeans (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21EQS-News: Circular Explorer startet Reise zum Schutz des Ozeans
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21EQS-News: The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Holcim: Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Holcim Ltd: Report on Payments to Governments For the year ended December 31, 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen