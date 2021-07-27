EQS-News Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement
|
EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer: 'I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving the circular economy, our ECOPlanet range includes the world's first cement with 20% recycled construction & demolition waste inside, advancing our net-zero vision in a nature-positive way. With the world's population rising and rapid urbanization, solutions like ECOPlanet are critical to enable greener cities and smarter infrastructure, building more with less.'
With Holcim's industry-leading formulation expertise, ECOPlanet's sustainability profile is driven by innovative low-emission raw materials, including calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste. Its lower carbon footprint is further enhanced by decarbonizing its production process led by the use of alternative fuels.
Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare