Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement

ECOPlanet cement offers at least 30% lower carbon footprint with no compromise on performance



Sustainability profile driven by innovative low-emission raw materials, with world's first cement with 20%‌ ‌recycled‌ ‌construction‌ ‌and‌ ‌demolition‌ ‌waste‌



Industry's‌ ‌broadest‌ ‌range‌ ‌of‌ ‌applications,‌ ‌from‌ ‌home‌ ‌building‌ ‌to‌ ‌complex‌ ‌infrastructure‌



Holcim launches ECOPlanet, its global range of green cement delivering at least 30% lower carbon footprint with equal to superior performance1. ECOPlanet is available in Germany, Romania, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, France, and Italy and will be distributed across 15 countries in 2021, with the objective of doubling its market presence by the end of 2022 to enable low-carbon construction at scale.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer: 'I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving‌ ‌the‌ ‌circular‌ ‌economy,‌ ‌our‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌range‌ ‌includes‌ ‌the‌ ‌world's‌ ‌first‌ ‌cement‌ ‌with‌ ‌20%‌ ‌recycled‌ ‌construction‌ ‌&‌ ‌demolition‌ ‌waste‌ ‌inside,‌ ‌advancing‌ ‌our‌ ‌net-zero‌ ‌vision‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌nature-positive‌ ‌way.‌ ‌With‌ ‌the‌ ‌world's‌ ‌population‌ ‌rising‌ ‌and‌ ‌rapid‌ ‌urbanization,‌ ‌solutions‌ ‌like‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌are‌ ‌critical‌ ‌to‌ ‌enable‌ ‌greener ‌cities‌ ‌and‌ ‌smarter‌ ‌infrastructure, building more with less.'

With‌ ‌Holcim's‌ ‌industry-leading‌ ‌formulation‌ ‌expertise,‌ ‌ECOPlanet's‌ ‌sustainability‌ ‌profile‌ ‌is‌ ‌driven‌ ‌by‌ ‌innovative‌ ‌low-emission‌ raw‌ ‌materials,‌ ‌including ‌calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste.‌ ‌Its‌ ‌lower‌ ‌carbon‌ ‌footprint‌ ‌is‌ ‌further‌ ‌enhanced‌ ‌by‌ ‌decarbonizing‌ ‌its‌ ‌production‌ ‌process‌ ‌led by ‌the‌ ‌use‌ ‌of‌ ‌alternative‌ ‌fuels‌.‌ ‌