CloudCommerce Lands Top Global Sales Executive

Mr. Romano is an accomplished digital video ad sales leader with a consistent track record of building and training world-class sales teams. He previously served as VP of Sales & Agency Development, North America for SpotX (acquired by Magnite Inc. which trades on the NASDAQ) and VP Eastern Sales for YuMe.

“The timing couldn’t be better for us,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “Our AI-driven SWARM solution is ready for an aggressive sales team and Jon will help us drive top line revenue.”

“I’m very excited to be joining CloudCommerce, said Mr. Romano. “Artificial Intelligence is an up-and-coming technology for many industries, and the digital advertising space is no stranger to new technologies that offer faster and better results in regard to brand lift and ROI.

Mr. Romero continued, “Implementing AI in digital campaigns is a natural progression of the business, and CloudCommerce’s SWARM solution is perfectly positioned to lead the way in this exciting new era of technology which will be truly game-changing for advertisers and agencies in their marketing efforts. SWARM makes digital advertising easier, more relevant, efficient, and cost effective. CloudCommerce has doubled-down on this space and has already helped many brands better target and engage their core consumers and find new niche audiences to deliver higher ROAS at minimal costs, and we’ve only just begun this journey.”

Mr. Romano concluded, “I’m very eager to start helping advertisers harness the power of AI to build better brands at lower costs and with less legwork. It’s a very exciting time to be in digital advertising!”

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

