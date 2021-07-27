Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that its securities counsel has been contacted, by the client of Uppgard Konsult AB, the Bidder, through legal counsel. While there is no guarantee that any discussions will result in any meaningful discussions or a transaction, the Company has advised the Bidder 's Canadian counsel that it is open and willing to initiate discussions.