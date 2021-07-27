checkAd

Never Limited To Only Big Carriers With Marine Online

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 09:08  |  21   |   |   

Addressing cargo owners' difficulties finding vessels with digitalisation

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the Suez Canal blockage, the world supply chain today struggles with finding vessels for their consignments and exorbitant rates to secure space. However, cargo owners need not limit themselves to their existing network of vessels by their traditional practices of calling brokers.

Marine Online is an effective platform for cargo owners to charter suitable vessels for their business needs. Shipowners who are on the lookout for cargoes can also leverage Marine Online's network of cargo owners for the same purpose. Above all, both ship and cargo owners enjoy both time and monetary savings through transacting with Marine Online's platform. Parties can be assured of zero hidden costs - compared to commissions charged by a broker in the traditional chartering process.

Kenny Phua, Vice President of Marine Online's chartering department, added "We understand the difficulties cargo owners face today from worldwide equipment shortage. Our platform is definitely a useful alternative for both ship and cargo owners. Shippers having difficulties sourcing for suitable vessels can tap into our network to bridge their consignment gaps. Shipowners can also leverage our network to source for cargo - especially those cargo owners who limit themselves to big carriers. We are confident Marine Online is an effective medium to help the industry sustain their operations sans the prevailing exorbitant rates and loadings."

Marine Online's platform offers both ship and cargo owners to charter through market or private orders - subject to their preferences. Parties are assured of secured and seamless transactions with all communications captured in the platform for record purposes.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

For media queries, please contact Media Relations:

Contact : +65 6571 5888
Email : marketing@marineonline.com  

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Never Limited To Only Big Carriers With Marine Online Addressing cargo owners' difficulties finding vessels with digitalisation SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ever since the Suez Canal blockage, the world supply chain today struggles with finding vessels for their consignments and exorbitant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Netheru OU Launches The World's First and Largest Exchange for Personality
CRCbioscreen announces publication of clinical validation data of a multitarget fecal ...
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom