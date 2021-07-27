checkAd

Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its marketing push in France

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its marketing push in France

27.07.2021
Press Release

Autohero becomes global partner of Paris Saint-Germain and strengthens its marketing push in France

Paris, 2021, 27th of july - Autohero, the Online platform for approved used cars has signed a multi-season deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Autohero is planning to accelerate its growth further by partnering with the most successful football club in France, and one of the most ambitious in Europe. With the power of Paris Saint-Germain at its side, Autohero will run large-scale advertising campaigns, and bring the best way to buy a car to an even broader audience.

Europeans, including the French, have a special relationship with cars and with football, which inspires millions of people every season, and particularly so with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most popular and respected clubs in the French and international sports landscape.

"We are very proud of Autohero, part of AUTO1 Group, becoming Official Premium Partner of Paris Saint-Germain. The start of the partnership marks an important step for us and underlines our commitment to revolutionize car buying for consumers in France and beyond. With an iconic partner as Paris Saint-Germain at our side we will accelerate building the best way to buy a car, which we believe is fully online", said Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group SE.

Thanks to Paris Saint-Germain's sporting performances, its popularity, the constant search for excellence and the high dedication of making football an experience also on digital platforms, the choice of Paris Saint-Germain was obvious for Autohero. The two brands share core values in their DNA which is the perfect basis for a strong partnership.

"With Autohero, we created what we believe is the best way to buy a used car, totally online. We have adopted the best e-commerce practices to transform a long and sometimes tedious purchase journey into a pleasant experience that ends by a festive moment, with the new used car delivered directly to the customer's door. Exactly this moment is just as emotional for the customer as Paris Saint-Germain scoring the winning goal in a match. With this partnership, we want to bring online car buying close to people who didn't interact with our brand yet and spark curiosity. We believe that Paris Saint-Germain, with its large tradition and trusted brand, is the best possible door opener to reach this target because more than any other sport, football has the power to reach an extremely large and committed community", commented Alexandru Marin, Vice President AUTO1 Group and Managing Director France.

