SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
- (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.
- SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, BofA said
- Current cloud backlog should see a steady improvement in the third and fourth quarters, BofA said
- In the medium-term, transactional revenues will rebound from lows: BofA
- Price target EUR 152
