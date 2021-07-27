SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 09:35 | 23 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 09:35 | (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, … (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, … (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.

SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, BofA said

Current cloud backlog should see a steady improvement in the third and fourth quarters, BofA said

In the medium-term, transactional revenues will rebound from lows: BofA

Price target EUR 152 SAP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SAP Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer