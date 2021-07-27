checkAd

SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 09:35  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, …

  • (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.
  • SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, BofA said
  • Current cloud backlog should see a steady improvement in the third and fourth quarters, BofA said
  • In the medium-term, transactional revenues will rebound from lows: BofA
  • Price target EUR 152
