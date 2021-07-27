Neste Crashes 7% After Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.
- Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 million
- Neste said visibility remained low, and it expects volatility in the oil products and renewable feedstock markets to remain high
- Sales volumes of renewable diesel in the third quarter are expected to be lower than in the previous quarter due to the large scheduled maintenance at the Singapore refinery
- The company is seeing lower profitability in the renewable segment, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Neste is guiding to a still "healthy," but lower Q3 sales margin, as feedstock prices remain high
