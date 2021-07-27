checkAd

Neste Crashes 7% After Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 millionNeste said …

  • (PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.
  • Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 million
  • Neste said visibility remained low, and it expects volatility in the oil products and renewable feedstock markets to remain high
  • Sales volumes of renewable diesel in the third quarter are expected to be lower than in the previous quarter due to the large scheduled maintenance at the Singapore refinery
  • The company is seeing lower profitability in the renewable segment, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Neste is guiding to a still "healthy," but lower Q3 sales margin, as feedstock prices remain high


