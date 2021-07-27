Neste Crashes 7% After Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 09:31 | 18 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 09:31 | (PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 millionNeste said … (PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 millionNeste said … (PLX AI) – Neste shares fell 7% in early trading after second-quarter earnings missed expectations and the guidance for third quarter was cautious.

Q2 comparable EBIT of EUR 241 million fell short of consensus estimates of EUR 261 million

Neste said visibility remained low, and it expects volatility in the oil products and renewable feedstock markets to remain high

Sales volumes of renewable diesel in the third quarter are expected to be lower than in the previous quarter due to the large scheduled maintenance at the Singapore refinery

The company is seeing lower profitability in the renewable segment, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

Neste is guiding to a still "healthy," but lower Q3 sales margin, as feedstock prices remain high



