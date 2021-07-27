checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 09:30   

Bid date, 2021-07-27
Auction date 2021-07-27
Settlement date 2021-07-28
Maturity Date 2021-08-04
Nominal amount 505 billion SEK
Interest rate, % 0.00
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 505 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 1010 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 505 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-07-27





