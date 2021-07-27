CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.07.2021, 09:30 | 4 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 09:30 | Bid date, 2021-07-27 Auction date 2021-07-27 Settlement date 2021-07-28 Maturity Date 2021-08-04 Nominal amount 505 billion SEK Interest rate, % 0.00 Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK The highest accepted bid volume 505 billion SEK Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 1010 billion SEK Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 505 billion SEK Stockholm, 2021-07-27







