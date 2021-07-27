checkAd

Hexagon Inches Higher After Solid Q2 Beat Driven by GES

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 09:42  |  48   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hexagon shares rose 1% in early trading after the company posted a solid second-quarter beat driven by GES, analysts said. Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 301 million beat consensus of EUR 284 million, while sales of EUR 1,076 million beat …

  • (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares rose 1% in early trading after the company posted a solid second-quarter beat driven by GES, analysts said.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 301 million beat consensus of EUR 284 million, while sales of EUR 1,076 million beat estimates of EUR 1,040 million
  • Organic growth and margins were also better than expected
  • A solid report which should impact the shares positively today, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • The Capital Markets Day on Sept. 30 will be an important catalyst, as Hexagon will present new financial targets then: Kepler
Hexagon Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Inches Higher After Solid Q2 Beat Driven by GES (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares rose 1% in early trading after the company posted a solid second-quarter beat driven by GES, analysts said. Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 301 million beat consensus of EUR 284 million, while sales of EUR 1,076 million beat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Lemonade Says COO Wininger Promoted to Co-CEO
Michelin Half Year Segment EBITDA EUR 2,277 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,050 Million
Kion Raises Outlook After Better Than Expected First Half
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrHexagon Q2 Sales EUR 1,075.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,040 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06.07.21Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
PLX AI | Analysen