Hexagon Inches Higher After Solid Q2 Beat Driven by GES

(PLX AI) – Hexagon shares rose 1% in early trading after the company posted a solid second-quarter beat driven by GES, analysts said.

Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 301 million beat consensus of EUR 284 million, while sales of EUR 1,076 million beat estimates of EUR 1,040 million

Organic growth and margins were also better than expected

A solid report which should impact the shares positively today, Kepler Cheuvreux said

The Capital Markets Day on Sept. 30 will be an important catalyst, as Hexagon will present new financial targets then: Kepler



